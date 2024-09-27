The partnership will bring together the worlds of LEGO® building and F1 fandom to make the sport more accessible to families around the world, promoting innovation, technology and engineering, as well as stronger inclusion & representation.

In addition, the new partnership will include a diverse product portfolio for fans and builders of all ages, featuring all ten Formula 1 teams currently on the grid.

Dubai, UAE: The LEGO Group and Formula 1 announced a new, multi-year partnership to connect more fans of LEGO® building with the world of Formula 1, bringing together two passionate global fanbases.

The partnership will launch in 2025, with fan zone activations at Grands Prix and a host of engaging content across the LEGO Group’s digital platforms for fans and families to enjoy, as data shows that in recent years, F1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans – with more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively following the sport across the EU and US, while 40% of followers on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

A diverse portfolio of new LEGO products will see the Formula 1 teams recreated in LEGO brick form for F1 fans and LEGO builders. This will include products from LEGO® DUPLO® for pre-school children, and sets for kids of all ages, as well as teenagers and adult builders.

Activities to come in 2025 will include a focus on bringing fans closer to the worlds of innovation, technology and engineering through the fun of LEGO building, with interactive fan zone activities throughout the season for fans to experience, and products that celebrate the sport’s engineering and technical heritage.

Fans will get to dive deeper into the excitement of top speed racing, brick by brick, as they recreate exciting moments and icons from the race track, pit lane and garages in LEGO brick form: offering an opportunity to step into the driver's seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way.

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, the LEGO Group, said: “At the LEGO Group, we have a proud history of having recreated many F1 cars in LEGO brick form in the past, and we believe this new partnership, through LEGO play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans. It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1. We look forward to unveiling all that this exciting partnership has to offer to both lifelong and new Formula 1 and LEGO brand fans alike, at home and on track.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1, said: “The LEGO brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe. Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the LEGO Group’s passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family.”

For the upcoming 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the LEGO Group will have presence at key races throughout the 2025 calendar, to bring play into the F1 Paddock like never before.

Fans should look out for the full partnership, including products, experiences and content to roll out of the pits in time for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

For more information visit LEGO.com/F1

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

About Formula 1 Group

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.