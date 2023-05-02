Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Holiday Factory, the leading and award-winning tour operator in the UAE, announced the launch of its new brand, “Holiday Factory Premium” at the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market event 2023 held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The UAE market has a unique demographic landscape with an exponentially growing expat population. The region has experienced rapid economic growth which has resulted in increase in disposable income of its residents. Which in turn has created a surge in demand for Premium holidays” – Says Namrata Bhatia, Director Marketing at Holiday Factory

“Research of UAE market suggests, 1/3rd of the population is seeking for premium holidays and is underserved with all-inclusive packages at the right price” – Says Sandra Dammrich, GM at Holiday Factory Premium

After successfully serving the UAE middle-class segment with unbeatably priced holiday packages, Holiday Factory is now set to reshape the “Premium” outbound travel industry with its exciting selection of popular & unexplored destinations such as Switzerland, Italy, Maldives, Northern lights of Scandinavia with a Ice igloo experience etc.

Packaged with only Direct Flights from all local airlines such as Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai etc, and other reputed international airlines, Premium hotels, transfers, insurance, and curated daily expert-guided tours to truly experience a destination the Premium Way! Choose to travel in a small group of like-minded travellers for an affordable option or choose to travel privately for the ultimate exclusive experience.

“73% of Premium holiday seekers, residing in the emirates, are looking for all-inclusive holiday packages and 95% of those end up booking by themselves. It’s a long, tedious process of endlessly researching and creating a self-itinerary which ends up being cost-ineffective” said Ekaterina Malikova, Product manager at Holiday Factory Premium.

As travel experts, we curate an entire holiday experience of unparalleled luxury at cost-effective prices – Added Malikova.

In recent years, the importance of online shopping has grown massively, and Holiday Factory Premium recognises that customers crave a seamless, simple booking experience. Our one-stop-shop online booking platform allows clients to book their dream holiday within minutes!

With their successful track record of revolutionising the market with affordable holiday packages in 2011, there is no doubt that Holiday Factory Premium will once again make history and change the game.

VIsit www.holidayfactorypremium.com or call their expert Premium advisors on 04 - 210 9000 to book your dream holiday experience!

-Ends-

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com