Mr. S Chai: “Our global expertise gives us confidence in delivering added value to Egyptian projects.”

Mr. Leo Xu: “We look forward to forming strategic partnerships with Egyptian developers to enhance the quality of life.”

In a move to expand its global footprint, Made & Make Architects, founded in 2008, has officially announced its entry into the Egyptian market. The firm aims to introduce a fresh vision, innovative ideas, and cutting-edge techniques that promise to revolutionize real estate design in Egypt.

Mr. S Chai, Chairman of the Board, stated: “Our entry into the Egyptian market marks a significant milestone in our journey to extend our global influence in architectural design. We recognize the immense potential of Egypt’s real estate sector, especially with landmark developments like the New Administrative Capital and destinations such as Ras El Hikma. Our goal is to collaborate with leading developers to deliver innovative design solutions that enhance quality of life and meet the unique needs of the local market.”

He added:“Our company combines extensive design expertise with a forward-thinking approach. We are committed to redefining design and execution standards in Egypt’s real estate projects, aligning with our vision of creating advanced and sustainable urban environments.”

Mr. S Chai highlighted the company’s achievements, noting its 16-year history as a global design leader headquartered in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and London. With over 400 completed projects and 13 prestigious international awards—including the New York Design Awards 2024 and the French NDA Design Award 2023—Made & Make has established a reputation for excellence.

Mr. Leo Xu, the company’s General Manager, remarked: “The Egyptian market offers unique opportunities, making it an ideal environment for our architectural innovations. Successful urban projects go beyond aesthetics—they create sustainable, positive impacts for users and society as a whole.”

He continued: “With over 16 years of experience, we aim to deliver designs that blend creativity with practicality to meet our clients’ needs. Our vision is to integrate local culture with global design standards, delivering projects that exceed market expectations.”

Leo emphasized that the company’s entry into the Egyptian market marks the beginning of long-term partnerships with leading real estate developers. Made & Make is committed to creating innovative, sustainable projects that reflect its dedication to design excellence and a culture of distinction.

Specializing in high-end development projects, Made & Make Architects operates in key regions, including the Yangtze River Delta, Southwest China, and major international cities. Renowned for its innovative approach, the firm combines high-quality design with efficient execution, providing comprehensive solutions that add exceptional value to real estate projects.