Manama, Bahrain: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that its Mobile App won the award for Best Digital Product in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the year 2022 within the International Business Magazine’s Awards, in conjunction with the Bank’s launch of its onboarding service for new clients that does not require visiting branches, as well as several other digital services.

KHCB had launched the “Khaleeji Mobile App” earlier last year, in line with the Bank’s new strategy of adopting the latest in financial technology to develop its valued clients’ banking experience and meet their aspirations to seamlessly access a wide range of products and services.

Since the launch of its mobile app, KHCB continues to regularly introduce new digital services, as the bank has recently provided its clients with the ability to open bank accounts and obtain Virtual Bank Cards through the mobile app without the need to visit KHCB’s branches, in addition to updating their personal information with the bank, linking accounts with other banks through the open banking service “Khaleeji 360”, completing transfer between accounts with ease through one platform, as well as obtaining digitally stamped documents such as Account Statements, Account Balances, and IBAN Certificates. Clients can also activate new Bank Cards as well as block them in case of loss or theft through the mobile app, in addition to resetting their PINs without the need to contact the bank.

The service for transferring money using mobile phone numbers through “Fawri” and “Fawri+” without the need to enter the receiver’s bank information was also added, and international transfer services were upgraded to be faster and easier. The mobile app also includes a feature to add Bank Cards to the Apple Pay service, which allows clients to easily make payments by simply swiping their iPhone or Apple Watch over point-of-sale devices, or while shopping online and paying through iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. At the same time, the mobile app also supports Fingerprint and Facial Recognition features, guaranteeing the highest levels of security.

On this occasion, Mr. Osama Nasr, Chief Technology Officer at Khaleeji Commercial Bank, said “We are proud to have won this award, which embodies the remarkable development in the digital transformation process adopted by the bank since the launch of its new strategy last year, which aims to enhance our valued clients’ banking experience in line with the latest developments in the financial technology sector as well as live up to their aspirations to have an innovative banking service that meets modern life standards. The “Khaleeji Mobile App” is one of the main components of this process, which the bank is implementing within a well-studied plan and timeline.”

In this regard, Mr. Osama revealed that the first phase of the Bank’s project to digitise its branches has been achieved, as part of KHCB’s continuous efforts to expand paperless transactions by promoting Digital Transformation as well as the application of artificial intelligence and financial technology services, in which Smart Tablets were provided to Customer Service employees at branches that allows them to electronically complete several banking services in full, in addition to launching self-service kiosks at branches where clients can quickly complete transactions such as updating or adding signatures, as well as printing digitally stamped documents like Account Statements, Account Balance, and IBAN Certificates without the need to wait. Other services will also be added soon.

Mr. Osama added “The Branch Digitisation project is considered one of the key projects that the bank is working on at present time, with the aim of introducing smart branches that successfully employ financial technology in providing an exceptional banking experience to clients. This approach also reflects our understanding of the increasing reliance on modern technologies and digitisation in all aspects of life today.”

