Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) has launched a global initiative to train and support professionals from the travel industry, enabling them to become "Israeli Specialists" through a self-learning module program in collaboration with Travel Agent Academy.

The e-learning program consists of five interactive and engaging sessions, each followed by a quiz. Its goal is to make Israel as the preferred Mediterranean destination among travel professionals. The introductory module provides a comprehensive overview of the main sights, cities, hotels, and distinctive experiences in the country, along with captivating information about its multicultural population.

The four advance modules are designed to empower learners to fully grasp the destination’s experiences and offerings:

Christian Travel through Israel - General and Faith-Based

Multigenerational and Heritage Travel in Israel

Food, Wine, and Culture

Outdoor Adventure in Israel’s- Diverse Landscapes

Travel industry professionals from the United Arab Emirates can register for the Israel Destination Specialist e-learning portal free of charge and commence their educational journey. A onetime self-registration is required on the Israel Destination Specialist portal, which can be completed promptly to accommodate work and learning schedules.

The first 40 learners who successfully complete the modules and submit the electronic certificate from the portal to tourism@vfsglobal.com before September 30,2023, will receive incentive vouchers as a token of appreciation from the Israel Ministry of Tourism. Qualified learners will be notified via email by October 10, 2023.

Her Excellency Ms. Liron Zaslansky – Consul General of the State of Israel in Dubai emphasized the significance of strengthening ties between Israel and the UAE through tourism stakeholders. “The Israel Destination Specialist serves as a platform for UAE travel professionals to explore and showcase Israel's diverse tourism offerings, ultimately inspiring more visitors from the UAE to visit our stunning country.," said Zaslansky.

Ms. Larissa Samoilovich, Director of New Markets Development for the Israel Ministry of Tourism added by introducing the Israel Destination Specialist, we aim to enhance destination knowledge, cultivate affinities and foster a sense of ownership among the travel fraternity. This, in turn will encourage both tourists and business travellers from the UAE to choose Israel.”

Israel Ministry of Tourism is promoting the country as a destination targeting families, FIT experiential travellers, religious and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like media and trade familiarization trips, roadshows, destination seminars, cooperation with travel trade and airlines.

The ministry is also open to discussions and partnerships as part of its broader promotional efforts in this region.

About Israel’s tourism offerings:

Israel provides the perfect conditions to accommodate all UAE visitors, including halal food restaurants. The local Israeli Kosher food is halal-friendly and is liked by many tourists. Additionally, the country offers diverse family-oriented hotels and heritage sites which can be explored with the help of Arabic tour guides. The Israel Ministry of Tourism is responsible for the planning, development, and marketing policies in the tourism industry. Their primary aim is promoting Israel as a leading tourist destination worldwide.

