Participates at Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh; announces plans for a dedicated office in Riyadh, further strengthening alignment with regional stakeholders.

The International Code Council (ICC) continues to solidify its role as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward innovative, sustainable, and resilient construction practices. Aligned with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, ICC has strengthened its partnership with key Saudi authorities, including the Saudi Building Code National Committee (SBCNC) and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMAH). Together, they aim to advance cutting-edge solutions that are reshaping building safety and driving innovation in the region.

A significant milestone in this partnership was the successful evaluation and issuance of a Code Compliance Report (Evaluation Service Report - ESR) for a locally manufactured floor and roof panel system. This rigorous evaluation report addressed the system’s structural integrity, fire-resistant assemblies, and physical properties, ensuring full compliance with the Saudi Building Code (SBC) while meeting specific local regulatory standards. The outcome not only validated the building system’s compliance but also streamlined the permitting process by providing detailed guidelines, empowering local authorities to fast-track approvals.

Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations for ICC MENA, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, “The International Code Council is proud to support Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable building solutions. Our collaboration with local authorities exemplifies the power of partnership in achieving safer, more resilient construction practices that align with Vision 2030.”

ICC at Cityscape: Showcasing Leadership in Innovation

At the recent Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh, ICC demonstrated its leadership in innovation by participating in a high-level panel discussion alongside key representatives from Saudi authorities. The panel explored the adoption of innovative and sustainable building systems to meet Saudi Arabia’s evolving construction needs.

During the event, ICC showcased its tailored range of solutions, including code compliance, evaluation, and certification services, which are pivotal in driving the adoption of advanced building technologies. A notable announcement during the panel was ICC’s decision to establish a dedicated office in Riyadh. This strategic move, in collaboration with the designated authorities, will serve as a central hub to accelerate the adoption of ICC’s services and further support the Kingdom’s vision for innovative building practices.

Another key achievement highlighted at Cityscape was the official announcement of the authorization of the evaluated building system. This significant development underscores the effectiveness of collaboration between ICC and Saudi authorities. By enabling market access for innovative building systems, this collaboration sets a strong foundation for future advancements in the region’s construction landscape.

Building a Sustainable Future with Saudi Vision 2030

As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a global leader in sustainable urban development, ICC is proud to play an integral role in supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals. By leveraging global expertise and local collaboration, ICC is helping shape a future defined by sustainability, innovation, and resilience.

Through its partnership and innovative solutions, ICC is not only meeting the growing demand for advanced building systems but also reinforcing its commitment to fostering safer, more sustainable communities worldwide.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Mob: +971 (0)55 862 0112

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Mob: +971 (0)56 2527597

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net