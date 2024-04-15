Abu Dhabi: On the sidelines of the 10th session of the Abu Dhabi Japan Economic Council, held in the capital Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with "Location Mind", a leading Japanese company in the field of research, big data analysis, learning data, and geographic information engineering. The MoU aims to improve innovation in utilizing data and supporting traffic analysis tasks, in a manner that is consistent with the emirate's futuristic vision.

As part of the continuous efforts to support innovation, research, and development in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence, the MoU highlights the importance of coordination and collaboration in various areas. These include the development of data utilisation frameworks and the provision of comprehensive real-time data visualization and analysis in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration aims to leverage advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze traffic flow and traffic congestion, predict accidents, and enhance the operation of traffic signals, among other uses.

The MoU has sets out a plan to develop smart city applications, including dynamic public transport information and alerts pertaining to population density and movements during events and special occasions, while utilizing the assets of the Integrated Transport Centre to gather spatial data.

This partnership fortifies the emirate's ability to deliver sustainable and efficient transport services and supports continuous development to enhance service quality, while reinforcing technology and innovation, and enhancing vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, participants reviewed the ITC’s experience in establishing a smart and sustainable transport system that facilitates the movement of residents and visitors alike in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, reinforces road safety and security, and support the goals of sustainable development, that is in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership.

Moreover, the ITC is adopting several pioneering projects, such as launching first hydrogen-powered taxi and Automated Rapid Transit - ART that support the goals of comprehensive development and implement the concept of sustainable development in the field of transport. This is achieved through adopting modern technology and environment sustainability. Therefore, the ITC is currently developing innovative transport solutions that ensure an efficient and smooth traffic flow, aiming to create a future where everyone is able to access safe and convenient transport means according to the highest international standards.