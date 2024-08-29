Dubai, UAE – The Independents, the leading international communications group specialising in luxury, fashion and lifestyle, announces further growth in the Middle East with the acquisition of multi-media & creative technology company Bureau Béatrice to complement its growing roster of specialist agencies.

BUREAU BÉATRICE, founded by Kevin Alderweireldt and Jon S. Maloy in 2021, was born out of the desire to support luxury brands in staying ahead with both established and emerging audiences by creating dynamic, interactive, and immersive experiences. The Dubai-based creative agency blurs the line between innovation and emotion, delivering experiences that resonate in real-time and endure long after.

In a little less than three years, the agency has crafted experiences and campaigns for some of the world’s most desirable brands across 48 markets, including Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Prada, Richard Mille, Swarovski, M-A-C Cosmetics, L’Oréal, and Formula 1. Earlier this year, BUREAU BÉATRICE achieved global acclaim by orchestrating the grand launch of Dubai’s new icon, the One&Only One Za’abeel, shattering three Guinness World Records.

“The Middle East is an extremely important growth market for the luxury and lifestyle sectors that brands must approach with the right message and guided by local experts” says Isabelle Chouvet, CEO of The Independents. “Bureau Béatrice’s creativity and innovative approach to transforming stories into unforgettable experiences through a tech approach will deepen our offer in the region, while providing The Independents with a new expertise we can share globally”

BUREAU BÉATRICE has an esteemed reputation for developing innovative projects with a core focus on multi-media production, creative technology and shows, which will allow The Independents to incubate a creative luxury tech hub in the Middle East. BUREAU BÉATRICE brings together a skilled team that will add a layer of complementary expertise to The Independents existing portfolio and services around the world.

"We are excited to join forces with The Independents, a group that shares our unwavering passion for creativity and embodies a strategic vision for global excellence. Together, we believe we can set new benchmarks for the industry, ushering in a new era of luxury experiences” said Jon S. Maloy, Co- Founder of BUREAU BÉATRICE.

"This partnership will propel our global growth, amplifying our vision to create cross-cultural projects that set new standards across the world. Alongside The Independents, we will unlock new opportunities and redefine excellence, driving a new wave of creativity and engagement that resonates on a global scale." Says Kevin Alderweireldt, Co-founder of BUREAU BÉATRICE.

With this dynamic acquisition, The Independents extends its reach to 12 countries across all continents, solidifying its position as a global leader in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. The group's vast network of expert entrepreneurs is set to propel BUREAU BÉATRICE to new heights, setting unprecedented standards in cross-cultural luxury projects.

-Ends-

For media enquiries:

The Independents:

Jodie Tillman

jodie.tillman@karlaotto.com

Ayman Fakoussa

ayman@theqode.com

ABOUT BUREAU BÉATRICE

BUREAU BÉATRICE is a luxury creative technology company that was created on the belief that technology without creativity was irrelevant. Co-Founded by Kevin Alderweireldt and CEO, Jon S. Maloy CCO. BUREAU BÉATRICE is the product of 15 years dedicated to designing luxury creative campaigns and experiences for some of the world’s most desirable brands - Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Prada, Richard Mille, Swarovski, M-A-C Cosmetics, L’Oréal, and Formula 1 – BUREAU BÉATRICE is part of a new wave of thinking that intends to change the way brands and organizations connect with their audience.

More information: www.bureaubeatrice.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@bureaubeatrice4493/videos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/withlovefrombeatrice/

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENTS

The Independents Group is a global community for industry leaders across luxury and lifestyle, comprising Atelier ATHEM, Atelier LUM, BUREAU BÉATRICE, Bureau Betak & Bureau Future, CTZAR, INCA Productions, Karla Otto, Kennedy, K2, Lefty, Prodject, Sunshine and The Qode. Providing clients with end-to-end solutions to become key culture brands, the group aligns a global perspective with on-the-ground, local insights. As such, the collective is powerfully positioned to offer streamlined strategy, creative services, talent partnerships, influencer marketing, communications and bespoke experiences for leading brands across key markets, by way of its presence in Milan, Paris, London, Munich, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah. Since June 2023, The Independents Group is backed by Banijay Group and Towerbrook Capital Partners.

More information: www.the-independents.com