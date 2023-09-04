Manama, Bahrain: Radio Bahrain is delighted to announce the launch of its own app, now livestreaming 24/7 to listeners around the world.

Commenting on the occasion, Khalid Mohammed Mattar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Radio Bahrain Company, said: “The inauguration of our new headquarters by the Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, marks the start of the radio’s digital transformation journey, which is an exciting new chapter for our growing audiences in the region and around the world. Continuing our journey, we expect to add exciting new frequencies and business verticals to the Radio Bahrain Company portfolio offerings in the near future.”

Omar Khalifa Shaheen, Radio Bahrain Company CEO, said: “The introduction of our new high-tech studios has created so many opportunities for the Radio Bahrain team, providing us with the space, environment and resources we need to create even better content for our listeners. We will continue to innovate and look for new ways to reach and engage with our listeners. Our soon-to-be-introduced, ‘visual radio’ is a great example of this. Visual radio will allow us to combine the best of both worlds - the audio experience of radio with the visual experience of video. This will create a new and immersive way for listeners to engage with our content.”

“We will always produce high-quality content that is relevant and engaging to a global audience. So many people around the world love Bahrain and have great memories of visiting or living here, and for many of them Radio Bahrain plays a big part in those memories. That’s a legacy we’re committed to continuing for decades to come,” added Omar Khalifa Shaheen.



Radio Bahrain is one of the regional leaders in the evolving and expanding landscape of modern broadcast radio. The station has a potential broadcast reach of 6.5 million listeners, and the start of the station’s digital transformation journey will see the size of the potential audience grow even larger. Given the community the station has built over decades of broadcasting, Radio Bahrain is well-placed to take full advantage of the growth opportunities that digitisation offers. These developments follow Radio Bahrain’s award-winning rebranding and the launch of its own NFT – a first for any radio station in the world – in 2022.

About Radio Bahrain 96.5

Radio Bahrain 96.5 is Bahrain’s first English radio station, operated and managed by Radio Bahrain Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat”, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. A trusted community radio service since 1977, we broadcast 24 hours a day, providing our multi-ethnic audiences of all ages an eclectic mix of the latest music, local and global news, and entertainment. As the most recognised English language radio station in Bahrain and the Eastern Province, our broadcast service reaches an audience of 6.5 million listeners in Bahrain, the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, and beyond. We offer an effective and economical medium for advertisers to communicate to their desired audiences. We specialise in creating bespoke content to fit the advertisers’ products and services, offering outstanding value and enhanced return on investment for clients.

