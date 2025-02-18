Dubai, UAE: The most recent edition of the Forbes Travel Guide has just been announced with Al Habtoor Palace, a beacon of timeless luxury in the heart of Dubai, being included for its standards of hospitality excellence. As part of this latest list, the opulent destination has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating for 2025. This distinguished accolade reflects the hotel’s continued levels of quality, offering guests an unparalleled hospitality experience marked by sophistication, elegance, and impeccable service.

Al Habtoor Palace is renowned for constantly going above and beyond to ensure guests enjoy a personalised and seamless experience defined by meticulous attention to detail. From the bespoke butler service to the welcoming team of experienced professionals, every moment is crafted to ensure an atmosphere of refined luxury and unparalleled comfort.

Nestled along the picturesque Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor Palace exudes palatial grandeur with its Beaux-Arts-inspired architecture and exquisite interiors. Featuring 182 elegantly appointed guest rooms and 52 stunning suites, the hotel seamlessly blends classic luxury with contemporary comforts. Guests are treated to a bespoke experience with a dedicated butler service, ensuring personalised attention at every turn. Culinary excellence is also at the heart of Al Habtoor Palace, with a selection of fine dining venues serving world-class cuisine in an enchanting setting.

In addition to its lavish accommodations and gourmet offerings, Al Habtoor Palace boasts an award-winning spa, inviting guests to indulge in rejuvenating treatments that epitomise relaxation. Its prime location within Al Habtoor City places visitors at the centre of Dubai’s vibrant cultural and entertainment scene, making it an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers. With state-of-the-art event venues and stunning surroundings, the hotel is a premier choice for memorable celebrations and corporate gatherings.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Established in 1958 as Mobil Travel Guide, it pioneered the original Five-Star rating system for the hospitality industry. Forbes’ highly trained inspectors anonymously evaluate properties based on up to 900 stringent criteria, ensuring a fair and unbiased assessment. Emphasising the importance of exceptional service, Forbes Travel Guide’s rigorous inspection process ensures that only the finest establishments receive its coveted star ratings.

The Forbes Travel Guide rating system is built on an objective and meticulous evaluation process, with inspectors paying their own way and assessing each property without prior notice. While the ratings consider both service and facilities, the primary focus remains on how a hotel, restaurant, or spa makes guests feel during their stay. This dedication to verifying true luxury experiences has cemented Forbes Travel Guide as the most trusted authority in the hospitality industry.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating for 2025,” said Stefan Radstrom, the Complex General Manager at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. “This accolade is a welcomed recognition of our ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional experience for everyone that walks through our doors and we pride ourselves on ensuring that every guest enjoys unparalleled service, luxurious comfort, and world-class amenities on every stay.”

As Al Habtoor Palace celebrates this remarkable achievement, it continues its march to redefining luxury hospitality in Dubai. With its timeless elegance, personalised service, and dedication to elevating every stay, the hotel remains a distinguished landmark in the city’s ever-evolving luxury landscape.

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, Legendary Collection, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilising spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.