Riyadh: – The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia's premier provider of commercial helicopter services and fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced the firm delivery of 18 new aircraft in 2024 ahead of the highly anticipated Dubai Airshow, taking place from 13 to 17 November at Dubai World Central, Dubai, UAE.

THC’s fleet will stand at 47 at the end of 2023 and the delivery of the 18 additional aircraft will bring the total to 65 by the end of 2024.

Expressing his excitement about the fleet expansion plans, the CEO of THC, Captain Arnaud Martinez, said: “THC is the world's aviation partner in Saudi Arabia, actively shaping an ecosystem in the country that did not exist four years ago. Our ambition and dedication have enabled us to grow at an unprecedented scale with plans to manage a fleet of 100+ by 2026. The delivery of the additional 18 aircraft will help us to continue making an impact in the Kingdom and beyond, catering to our customers with our diverse range of services. THC is committed to investing in high-quality, cutting-edge aircraft as we never compromise when it comes to our world-class operations. We look forward to showcasing THC and our plans, alongside our partner Rotortrade, at our booth at the upcoming Dubai Airshow.”

THC’s fleet is made up of a mixture of Leonardo and Airbus aircraft with the following breakdown:

The fleet make up for the 47 aircraft in 2023:

11 H125s

12 H145s

1 H160s

23 AW139s

The fleet make up for the additional 18 aircraft in 2024:

1 H125

8 H145s

5 AW139s

4 H160s

Dubai Airshow 2023 promises a remarkable display of innovative aircraft with over 160 of the most advanced commercial, private, and military aircraft on exhibit. The event will see several dialogues and discussions on themes such as cargo, sustainability, air traffic management, and aerial mobility delivered by a line-up of 300+ industry speakers.

Visit THC’s stand #990 in the main exhibition hall to learn more about its services and commitment to building and contributing to the aviation ecosystem in region and beyond.

For further information about the Dubai Airshow and how to participate, visit: https://www.dubaiairshow.aero/

About The Helicopter Company:

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 47 ircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thehelicoptercompany.com.sa/