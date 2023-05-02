Range of sports featured in the competition, open to DLD and The Heart of Europe Development’s employees

Dubai, UAE: The Heart of Europe Development by Kleindienst Group, the leading global real estate corporation, and the largest family-owned business from Europe in the UAE, in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) hosted a sports competition. The event was aimed to encourage employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle, develop their skills, and promote wellness, supporting the UAE's vision of fostering a culture of fitness and health in the workplace.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe Development commented, "We are honoured to have been part of the successful initiative that promotes a culture of fitness, health, and community building. As a responsible corporate firm, we believe in supporting our community and contributing to a better future. We are proud to have sponsored this event with the Dubai Land Department and extend our congratulations to all the winners and participants."

The competition hosted this month featured various sports, including football, badminton, and table tennis, among others. Several employees from DLD and The Heart of Europe Development participated in the event, representing the organisation's dedication to building a sense of community and unity among its employees.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of Real Estate Registration sector, Dubai Land Department said, "We are thrilled with the success of the sports competition and the positive impact it had on our employees. The competition provided an opportunity for staff to engage in physical activity, promoting a healthy lifestyle while fostering teamwork and a sense of community. We are grateful for the support provided by The Heart of Europe Development and look forward to collaborating on similar initiatives in the future."

The concluding ceremony of the tournament recognised winners for their outstanding performances and awarded them prizes.

About The Heart of Europe Development:

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on The World Islands in Dubai. It comprises six unique islands, each with its own design and theme inspired by various European countries. The Heart of Europe development features a range of lavish and upscale properties, including beachfront villas, deluxe hotels and underwater living experience. It offers a host of world-class amenities such as climate-controlled raining streets, and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem. The development aims to promote sustainable living through the use of renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.