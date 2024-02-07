This partnership will enable the next generation of Web3 entrepreneurs and the convergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotics, and Quantum Computing

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Hashgraph Association (THA), the Swiss-based organization at the forefront of global digital enablement, has today announced during the Swiss Economic Mission to Saudi Arabia in the presence of the Swiss Federal Councillor, Guy Parmelin, the signing of a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) to launch a “DeepTech Venture Studio” in Riyadh worth $250M USD over five years (2024-2028).

As part of the Swiss Economic Delegation traveling to Saudi Arabia under the patronage of Guy Parmelin, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), The Hashgraph Association will launch a custom-designed DeepTech Venture Studio to enable local Saudi companies, as well as international portfolio companies seeking to establish operations in the Kingdom, to develop innovative solutions, leveraging deep tech such as AI, DLT, Robotics, IoT, VR, and Quantum Computing.

Dr. Munirah Alaboudi, General Manager, Human Capital & Innovation at the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, said: “The Ministry of Investment welcomes the launch of a DeepTech Venture Studio in Riyadh by The Hashgraph Association. With human capital and innovation at the heart of the Saudi Vision 2030, we look forward to the empowerment of entrepreneurship for a vibrant society in Saudi Arabia.”

The DeepTech Venture Studio, which aims to onboard and empower over 500 companies during the five-year program, will receive dedicated support from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia through the facilitation of entrepreneurial licenses and the entrance of companies under Saudi laws and regulations, including connecting with key government stakeholders, strategic partners, and investors. With an investment commitment of $50M USD, THA will be working closely with MISA to onboard other co-investors to participate in this global deep-tech venture-building studio.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said: “We are delighted to sign this major strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. We are committed to investing in a digital future through our DeepTech Venture Studio in Riyadh that will positively contribute to the three pillars of Vision 2030 and foster a thriving digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

The DeepTech Venture Studio, which will provide technical engineering, training and certification, project delivery, product development, business strategy, commercialization, marketing, legal and regulatory compliance, and venture capital investments - including IPO listing support on the Saudi Exchange (“Tadāwul”) - will be managed by The Hashgraph Group (THG). THG is the service delivery organization of The Hashgraph Association that currently oversees the delivery of the Hashgraph Innovation Program, a professional training and innovation program launched out of Canton Schwyz worth $165M USD over five years (2022-2026). The program is focused on enabling startups, enterprises, and government institutions to develop enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications on the Hedera DLT network. The partnership will also include a cross-border “Entrepreneurship Exchange Program” to facilitate knowledge-sharing and the exchange of entrepreneurial, engineering, and management experience.

Urs Durrer – Head of Office for Economy, Canton Schwyz, said: “We welcome this strategic partnership between THA and MISA to launch a DeepTech Venture Studio in Riyadh, fostering knowledge-sharing and technology innovation through a Swiss-Saudi entrepreneurship exchange program out of Canton Schwyz.”

The initial phase (Phase A) of the Venture Studio will focus on ramping up local operations within 12 months and onboarding the first batch of 100 projects. The second phase (Phase B) will focus on accelerating the Venture Studio over 24 months and ensuring steady-state operations, while onboarding and investing in a new batch of 200 projects. The final phase (Phase C) of the five-year program will focus on scaling up the Venture Studio operations into new strategic markets globally, and onboarding the next and final batch of 200 projects. Startups qualifying for the program will receive up to $250,000 USD in venture capital investment, with enterprises receiving up to $500,000 USD.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said: “We are excited to launch our Swiss/Saudi government-endorsed DeepTech Venture Studio in Riyadh that will empower the next generation of Web3 entrepreneurs through technological, business, and capital-enablement programs, while leveraging the power and convergence of deep technologies.”

With an experienced team of over 40 professionals and practitioners, THG will begin recruiting and onboarding local talented engineers, industry experts, and professionals, as well as forming a robust local ecosystem of leading Saudi-based technology partners, academic institutions, and international organizations, including leveraging its existing partnerships with IBM, BCGX, and many other leading firms. Interested applicants, partners, and investors, can already register their interest on the registration webpage of the DeepTech Venture Studio: hashgraph-saudi.com.

About Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is responsible for the investment affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and oversees foreign investment in the country besides issuing licenses to foreign investors. MISA is also responsible for establishing policies of investment development, proposing rules and plans of investment environment formulation, and following up and evaluating investment and preparing investment opportunity studies. For more information about the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, visit www.misa.gov.sa.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organisations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, including funding training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association supports and funds innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

