The shore power project is not just about reducing emissions — it’s about positioning SOHAR as the premier hub for innovation and growth in the region.

An investment opportunity in shore power infrastructure has been unveiled by SOHAR Port and Freezone in a move to reduce emissions and enhance sustainability in maritime operations. Companies wishing to participate in the strategic project must follow a structured process to express their interest, with the deadline for submissions set for January 16, 2025.

Shore power, also known as “cold ironing” or “alternative maritime power,” refers to the provision of electrical power to docked ships from the shore. This enables vessels to shut off their diesel engines while in port, significantly reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. As environmental regulations tighten globally, shore power infrastructure is becoming a critical investment for ports, helping reduce the carbon footprint of maritime operations.

In remarks to Oman Observer, Dr Abdullah al Abri (VP Sustainability), said, “At SOHAR Port and Freezone, we are setting new benchmarks in maritime sustainability. The shore power project is not just about reducing emissions — it’s about positioning SOHAR as the premier hub for innovation and growth in the region. This investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey to become the leading port in the Middle East and a global example of sustainable leadership.”

The shift toward shore power aligns with SOHAR’s long-term commitment to sustainability, enhancing the port’s appeal to eco-conscious shipping companies and contributing to Oman Vision 2040 goals of reducing carbon emissions across key sectors. Installing shore power systems not only benefits the environment by minimising emissions from idling ships but also offers economic benefits for port operators, shipping companies, and local communities.

Eng Mohammed al Ambusaidi (Project Manager) added, “We are excited to invite forward-thinking and visionary investors to be part of this transformative journey. The shore power initiative offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a greener future while leveraging SOHAR’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure. Together, we can create lasting environmental and economic value. Such a project is creating a legacy of innovation and sustainability for the future.”

By adopting shore power, SOHAR Port and Freezone can position itself as a leader in green port technologies in the region, attracting more sustainable trade and investment. The investment opportunity represents a strategic move toward future-proofing the port’s operations while offering a promising return for investors.

Interested companies are required to send an official letter confirming their interest to SOHAR’s procurement and contract department via email. Upon receipt, the department will send a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which must be signed and returned within two working days. Once the NDA is signed, SOHAR will provide the investment opportunity documents, including a brief on the project and technical requirements. Companies will then submit non-binding technical proposals in response to the Request for Proposals (RFP) guidelines.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

