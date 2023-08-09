Dubai, UAE – The Guild has finally raised the curtain on its highly anticipated opening act, revealing just the start of what is set to become a fundamental addition to Dubai's ever evolving dining scene. Five years in the making, The Guild, located at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, is a tribute to the bustling brasseries of Europe and New York; a landscape filled with masterful chefs and artisans, waiting for their stories to be told. With a launch in three acts, it’s time for The Guild to unveil Act I: The Nurseries and Potting Shed.

The brainchild of Melbourne born Dubai trailblazer Tom Arnel, the venture unfolds under the masterful design of London-based architect David Archer, celebrated for iconic creations such as the timeless celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse and The Standard Hotel. The two visionaries have curated a sanctuary across four distinct realms for those looking to escape and impress in equal measure.

Filled with hundreds of potted plants, The Nurseries is inspired by the bohemian charm and cobbled streets of New York’s Tribeca. The daytime pastry boutique, which houses a scarlet polished espresso bar and serves homemade pastries and cakes, alongside The Guild’s own custom roasted coffee blend, is a charming morning spot for a caffeine boost. On the menu in The Nurseries is a selection of brasserie style breakfasts. Think home-made breads and sourdough with free-range egg omelettes and benedicts and a Viennoiserie menu of freshly baked buttery pastries. Come the afternoon, the lunch service will see plates of mains such as Confit Duck Leg, Steak Frites and Lobster Linguini served to the table alongside to die for sides such as Crispy Duck Fat Fries with spiced Vue de Monde ketchup. As the evening rolls in, the Champagne room will be the spot for a pre-dinner glass of something special, classic cocktails, sparkling and still wines and jugs of beer, to compliment the evening snack menu of the likes of Steak Tartare Rosti, Brie de Meaux Truffle Toastie and Minatare Lobster Roll with sauce gribiche.

A sunken lounge, known as The Potting Shed emerges as the ultimate hide-away where guests can indulge in an aperitivo or host their own events with ample space for up to 30 guests. Operating in the late afternoon and early evenings, the menu boasts light daytime pastries and evolves into the elevated canapés in the evening, alongside a tipple or two of Champagne by the coupe, martinis and fine wines. With the feeling of a private greenhouse, and a design reminiscent of the notorious Ladder Shed at Chiltern Firehouse, the haven houses its own bar and hundreds of potted plants. Lush greenery and foliage draped ceilings beautifully contrast the red velvet couches and rich timber frames creating a cosy allure.

As the anticipation builds, Acts II and III remain hidden behind a curtain shrouded in mystery. Next will come The Salon, the pièce de resistance where cooking on fire and coals will take centre stage, along with The Rockpool, an enchanting retreat for seafood enthusiasts. The final flourish is set to follow in Act III with the reveal of the late-night cocktail bar, The Aviary. Prepare to be enthralled, as the best is undoubtedly yet to come.

Current Opening Hours: Daily 8:00 AM — 5:00 PM

New Opening Hours: Daily 8:00 AM – 10:30 PM (from Friday 11th August)

Location: The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai

