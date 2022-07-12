Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In response to a growing demand for expanded global legal services from its Saudi Arabian client base, prominent Riyadh law firm, The Group Law Firm has aligned with internationally recognized global law firm Rimon P.C.

“Our Saudi client base is now in the planning and early execution stage of a number of large-scale projects, each requiring multiple disciplines with partners from around the globe. These large-scale projects represent the most ambitious undertaking in the Kingdom’s history in areas of military manufacturing, armament, construction and operations of railways, communication, technology services, contracting and construction,” said Dr. Mohammad Alfohid, The Group Law Firm’s Partner and Founder.

“The international scope of these commercial ventures requires The Group Law Firm to have a globally recognized partner. Rimon is the perfect fit,” noted Dr. Alfohid.

“We are excited and confident in working side by side with The Group Law,” stated Michael Moradzadeh, CEO and founding Partner of Rimon. Mr. Moradzadeh noted that “Rimon currently has 46 offices in 13 countries on 5 continents as well as a robust Global Alliance network, adding even greater resources and capabilities. Rimon has been recognized by the international business community and acknowledged as a globally premier law firm, including by the Financial Times, the American Bar Association, and U.S. News and World Report.”

Through this powerful collaboration, The Group Law Firm and Rimon P.C. will be uniquely positioned to provide outstanding legal services to those Saudi based firms with a need for international and multinational legal services.

The 'Vision 2030' mandate of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud calls for diversification of the Saudi economy, including development of public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. Key goals include reinforcing economic investment activities and increasing non-oil international trade. 'Vision 2030' opens the door for unmatched funding and investment from within the region, as well as around the globe.

Working as a team, The Group Law Firm and Rimon P.C. will assume a leadership position in providing full service legal support for this dynamic economic expansion.

