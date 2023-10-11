Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Green Planet, Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest opens a first-of-a-kind outdoor Nature Park today.

Families can explore the park's treehouse adventure trail and skyline walks, which feature nine viewing platforms and slides designed for ages four to 12. Additionally, guests will encounter over 20 giant animatronic bugs – larger-than-life replicas of real species, offering an enriching learning experience before discovering the biodome’s resident insect species up close.

The immersive outdoor sanctuary also features nine vibrant botanical gardens, each representing unique corners of the world. From lush palms to essential pollinators, leafy tropical species, serene zen gardens, elegant orchids, fragrant herbs, rich Mediterranean greenery, bountiful fruits and flourishing vegetable patches, the shaded park offers a captivating array of nature’s wonders.

"The outdoor expansion of The Green Planet reinforces our commitment to further connecting guests with the wonders of the natural world and promoting sustainability and environmental awareness”, said Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment. “As the world prepares to come to Dubai for COP28 later this year, awareness of biodiversity protection has never been more important. The Green Planet is proud to work alongside our partners and stakeholders to provide experiences and programmes like the Nature Park, which bring together nature and curiosity, helping raise awareness of our natural surroundings in new, immersive and engaging ways,” Eiroa added.

Nature Park also boasts a dedicated soft play area for children up to six years old as well as an outdoor café, serving a delicious array of refreshments for families.

As part of its outdoor expansion, The Green Planet is also introducing an active entertainment calendar that will celebrate major events such as Halloween and Festive. Additionally, the space will serve as an enriching environment for summer camps, school programmes and various events, including birthday parties with an eco-educational theme.

Celebrating the launch, guests can attend biologist talks daily from 10 to 15 October 2023 at 3:00PM. Junior guests can enjoy complimentary themed activities and seed planting sessions as well as nature and bug-themed arts and crafts workshops from 10 to 15 October from 10:00AM to 6:00PM.

Guests can enter the park with a Nature Park Day Pass priced at AED 69 per person, single entry access for 1 child (3 years plus) with 1 adult to the new park. Alternatively, they can opt for the Nature Park Annual Pass at AED 249 per person, providing year-round access and a variety of additional benefits throughout The Green Planet. A standard Green Planet Day Pass, which includes access to both the indoor rainforest and the Nature Park, starts at AED 175 per person.

