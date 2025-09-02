Abu Dhabi, UAE – This autumn and winter, The Galleria Al Maryah Island invites guests to experience a season of fashion, dining and rewards with its autumn/winter Spend & Win event, running from 5 September to 23 November 2025.

Shoppers can discover the latest seasonal collections, savour world-class dining, and win their share of AED 1.5 million in The Galleria Gift Cards, which can be redeemed during their holiday shopping for an even more rewarding experience.

Shop, Dine, Win

For every AED 500 spent at The Galleria, shoppers earn an entry into the competition, with chances to win AED 50,000 in weekly prizes and an incredible AED 1 million grand prize. In total, 10 weekly winners will each be rewarded with AED 50,000 in The Galleria Gift Cards, before one lucky shopper claims the AED 1 million grand prize on 24 November.

Drawings will take place as follows:

22 September – two winners

6 October – two winners

20 October – two winners

3 November – two winners

17 November – two winners

24 November – grand prize winner

Double the Chances, Double the Fun

From 29 October to 9 November, The Galleria’s Master of Flavours dining festival turns every bite into a win. Every dirham you spend at our award-winning fine and casual dining restaurants counts twice—giving you double the entries and double the chances to take home amazing prizes.

Step Into the New Season

This season also brings a breath of fresh air with the launch of the autumn/winter collections, including new arrivals from FENDI, Sandro, Tory Burch, and Orlebar Brown, alongside The Galleria’s unrivalled retail portfolio. Guests can refresh their seasonal wardrobes with statement looks while enjoying the excitement of winning.

How to Enter

Entering is simple:

Guests can approach the Guest Services desk with eligible receipts of AED 500 or more. Alternatively, they can scan the dedicated QR code found throughout The Galleria or on our website to register online.

Each AED 500 spent in combined receipts equals one entry.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted by our Guest Services team. Spend & Win is open to all guests of The Galleria.*

More Than Shopping

With over 400 world-class stores, 75 award-winning dining destinations, and unrivalled entertainment, The Galleria is Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination. Every visit brings something new to discover and now, an exciting chance to win even bigger.

* Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the UAE's premier lifestyle destination, redefines luxury shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of Abu Dhabi against a breathtaking waterfront backdrop.

With over 400 world-class stores and 75 distinctive restaurants, The Galleria delivers an unparalleled shopping and dining experience. It proudly hosts the largest collection of luxury brands in the capital, featuring icons like CHANEL, DIOR and GUCCI.

Elevate your dining experience at award-winning establishments such as ZUMA, COYA and Almayass, and discover new favourites like Antonia, Craft by Side Hustle, Flamingo Room by tashas and Pincode.

Beyond shopping, The Galleria delights visitors with regional firsts that thrill families and adventure-seekers alike. Enjoy entertainment options like Mission: Play! by Mattel, Sparky's and GAME OVER Escape Rooms.

Our commitment to the community shines through the Get Active programme, offering free fitness activities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Galleria—your place to shop, dine and play.

