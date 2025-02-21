Highlights:

IFFCO Group celebrated three decades at Gulfood with a dynamic showcase, featuring an extensive array of products, from carbon-neutral oils to cutting-edge alternative proteins

IFFCO Group executives led discussions at the Food500 Summit on food trends and opportunities

Dubai, UAE: IFFCO Group, the multinational powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, continued to push the boundaries of innovation in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector at Gulfood 2025. Marking three decades of participation at one of the world’s premier F&B events, the company showcased a diverse range of products, unveiled cutting-edge advancements in food science, and engaged in industry-shaping discussions to reinforce its leadership in the evolving food landscape.

In addition to a significant presence on the exhibition floor, IFFCO Group executives took centre stage at the Food500 Summit, which brought together business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to address key issues including international trade, legislation, environmental aspirations, health and wellbeing and the socioeconomic transformations impacting global food security.

In a panel titled “Trends and Opportunities in the F&B Space”, Mohammed Itani, CEO of Oils & Fats, IFFCO Group (GCC and Levant), emphasised the growing consumer demand for ethically sourced, low-carbon-footprint food products.

"Consumers today are more conscious than ever, demanding food that is not only healthier but also ethically sourced and environmentally responsible. At IFFCO Group, we are committed to driving innovation – whether through plant-based alternatives, sustainable packaging, or reduced-carbon food production – to meet evolving consumer expectations and build a more sustainable food industry," said Itani.

He also highlighted a significant shift in GCC dining habits, noting a 61% surge in weekly dine-outs in Dubai alone.

“The shift in the GCC’s dining culture, combined with the explosive growth of food delivery, is reshaping how consumers experience food – driving demand for convenience, premium dining, and innovative food solutions,” he added.

IFFCO Group’s stand drew in thousands of visitors, offering an interactive journey through its product offerings across Impulse food, Oils & Fats, Culinary, Agri Business, and Beauty. The company also organised live product demonstrations and tastings of its high-quality, innovative food solutions.

Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director of IFFCO Group said, “The future of food is sustainable, smart, and transformative and Gulfood’s landmark 30th edition is the ultimate platform for us to showcase this vision to the world. The excitement and engagement we have witnessed at our stand reflect the growing demand for high-quality, responsible, and forward-thinking food solutions. We remain committed to delivering impactful food innovation, while driving dialogues with decision-makers to shape the future of food in the UAE and beyond.”

IFFCO Group showcased its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality through the expansive line-up of products on display. Highlights included carbon-neutral olive oils under the Rahma brand, alternative proteins from Thryve, and a diverse range of premium food solutions designed for bakeries and restaurants.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.