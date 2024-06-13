The award-winning model recognised at the New York International Auto Show is now available in the UAE at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, with a starting price of AED 149,900

Small and mighty indeed – Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the authorized dealer of Volvo Cars in the UAE, is pleased to announce that the fully electric Volvo EX30 has landed a big accolade at the prestigious World Car Awards.

Beating out a competitive field of nominees, the EX30 was crowned the 2024 World Urban Car in a presentation held at the New York International Auto Show. Volvo’s small SUV with its smallest-ever carbon footprint was also listed among ‘the top three cars in the world’ out of 38 nominees. Beyond its design credentials, the car has received global recognition for its outstanding performance, offering a driving range of up to 476km while its battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in a little over 25 minutes.

“Winning this award with the EX30 is incredibly gratifying and a firm validation of our ambitious electrification strategy,” says Jim Rowan, Chief Executive, Volvo Cars-. “Customer response to the EX30 has exceeded our expectations, and it has proven to be a perfect car for today’s marketplace as a growing number of car buyers switch to fully electric cars. I’m convinced the EX30 will strongly contribute to our growth this year and beyond.”

The EX30 was revealed last summer to almost universal acclaim and has already won several major awards, including The Sun Car of the Year, the Small SUV/Crossover of the Year award from the Sunday Times, and the Eco Warrior of the Year award from Top Gear magazine.

The EX30 is a strong addition to Volvo Cars’ product portfolio, which also contains several very attractive plug-in and mild hybrid models in multiple segments. Those cars are an important bridge towards on the way to Volvo Cars’ ambition to only sell electric cars by 2030.

“The Volvo EX30 is a big part of Al-Futtaim’s commitment to bring the power of electric mobility to everyone in the UAE,” commented Lee Parker, Brand Director, Volvo Cars UAE at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises. “Since its reveal in December 2023 in Dubai, the EX30 has rapidly proven to be a very popular car with customers, and we expect it to be one of our best-selling models this year.”

It is the smallest SUV offered by Volvo Cars and is built on a purpose-designed electric car platform. In addition to producing zero tailpipe emissions, it has been developed with a focus on keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum across the car’s complete lifecycle.

EX30 offers two electric powertrains: Core variant, a Single Motor with 200kW (272hp) and a 51kWh battery; Plus, a Single Motor Extended Range with battery capacity increased to 69kWh; and Ultra Performance a Twin Motor model with 315kW (428hp) and a 69kWh battery. Additionally, EX30 Ultra Performance has a limited-edition with 20’’ alloy wheels.

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises is thrilled to announce that the fully electric EX30 is now available in the UAE, with a starting price of AED 149,900. Don't miss your chance to experience its remarkable performance first-hand. Visit Volvo showrooms today to schedule your test drive and embrace the future of urban mobility.

-Ends-

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and the fully electric EX30 and C40 Recharge. Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Volvo, please call 800 8823 or visit: https://www.volvocars.com/en-ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact:

Kashish Punjabi

Tales & Heads

Email: kashish.punjabi@talesandheads.com