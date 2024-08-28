Dubai, UAE – Making its debut in 1965 as the world’s first ever sports utility vehicle, the Ford Bronco captured the spirit of its time and forever secured its place in history. It was a tangible manifestation of the rise of leisure time and an increased desire for freedom, adventure, and outdoor exploration in the 1960s.

Initially Codenamed Bronco and G.O.A.T. (Go Over All Terrain), this unique vehicle fulfilled aspirations by closing a gap in the market for a much-desired combination of rugged capabilities and comfort. In doing so, Ford designed a unique vehicle that combined key utility and sports features, delivering exceptional adaptability and a great on and off-road driving experience.

At its 1966 launch, the Bronco galloped into the market in three distinct styles. The Roadster: A basic and affordable open-air model with removable doors and an optional roof offered an up close and personal experience with the great outdoors. The Sports Utility: Aimed at practicality, this half-cab variant featured a short top, seating for two to three passengers on a bench seat, and a practical pickup bed. The Wagon: A family-friendly option boasting a full-length hardtop and seating for up to five with a rear bench seat quickly emerged as a perennially popular choice.

Ford offered a wide range of options and accessories for these go-anywhere, do-anything vehicles. Each model featured the now very familiar two door, boxy-shaped vehicle with round headlights. Under the hood, the Bronco’s power source was a robust 105 hp, 2.7L six-cylinder engine paired with a three-speed transmission and four-wheel drive. A year later, Ford unleashed even greater capabilities with an optional 289-V-8 engine, boosting horsepower and torque for enhanced performance.

Introduced in 1973, the second-generation Bronco brought power steering, automatic transmission, and a new engine into the fold. However, its launch coincided with the oil crisis – as a result, other remodels that had been in the works were put on ice.

1978 saw the successful launch of the redesigned F-Series Bronco with a V8 engine that offered a smoother ride with more passenger comfort and features such as optional air conditioning and AM/FM radio. Sales numbers of this popular model hit an incredible 180,000 within the first two years.

The ongoing fuel crisis shaped the Bronco design in the ‘80s by becoming smaller, lighter, and more fuel-efficient. Subsequently, the compact Bronco II was born, marking the debut of the popular Eddie Bauer trim package alongside a swathe of technological advancements that made the Ford Bronco the first in the market to offer independent front suspension.

The late 1980s and early 1990s brought front end aerodynamic updates, electronic fuel injection, and safety features such as anti-lock brakes and airbags.

Despite these advancements, the fifth-generation, produced from 1992 to 1996, marked the end of the line for the iconic two-door SUV. The Bronco's legacy, however, continued to influence future SUV designs and would leave an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of those who worked on it at Ford – as well as the myriad Bronco lovers who mourned the end of an era and remained steadfast in holding on to the hope of a revival.

A Star is Born

From its inception, the Bronco was a firm favorite with motor professionals and enthusiasts alike. Its unique offerings captured their hearts, setting it in place as a firm fixture in popular culture. The nameplate’s cultural influence was and is undeniable. The seamless integration of the Bronco into the public’s collective conscience as the go-to vehicle, just as capable for off-roaders, farmers, surfers, and campers as it was for commuting to work and back, cemented the Bronco as dominant a feature of life.

As did celebrated racetrack appearances. Preceding the Bronco’s public release, legendary racing and off-road driver, car builder, and racing team owner, Bill Stroppe and his legendary partner, Parnelli Jones, were given a Bronco to prepare for a competition. They began racing the Bronco not long afterwards, with their modified Bronco, ‘Big Oly’, going on to become one of the most famous off-road racing vehicles of all time.

Stroppe’s and Parnelli’s subsequent winning streaks with the Bronco at prestigious races like the Indianapolis 500, Riverside Grand Prix, Mint 400, and Baja 500 and 1000, and the setting of a new record at the 1969 Baja 1000, led to a high performance, Stroppe-modified ‘Bronco Baja’ hitting the Ford dealerships across the USA not long afterwards.

The Bronco has always had star quality, not only attracting celebrity owners to three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, but also making notable appearances throughout the years on iconic TV shows. It has also graced the silver screen, making memorable appearances in movies like No Country for Old Men, Terminator 2, Speed, Rampage, The Racing Scene, and Charlie’s Angels, to name but a few.

Community Built on Passion

The love for the Bronco never waned. The dream of a revival lived on in the hearts of not only the public but a group of diehard Ford employees passionate about the Bronco. The Bronco Underground, as they are affectionately named, saw their dreams eventually materialize with the launch of the Bronco sixth-generation in 2021. After a quarter of a century hiatus and following a dedicated campaign that included the sketching of prototypes, development of business plans, and consistent advocacy, the Bronco made a triumphant return at Ford. Their story and the enduring appeal of the Bronco was vividly captured in Ford's ‘Bring Back Bronco’ podcast, highlighting the cultural zeitgeist that fueled the movement and the deep emotional connection fans have with this iconic vehicle.

Comeback Unbridled

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco made its long-awaited comeback on July 13, 2020, boasting a family of two-door, four-door, and sports models. The OG SUV made a triumphant comeback, retaining its iconic look, but chock-full of state-of-the-art technology features like the Terrain Management System™ that automatically adapts and optimizes its steering, handling, and powertrain performance in response, enhanced safety features, and a whopping eight driving modes, seven of which are G.O.A.T.™ modes.

Thanks to its powerful engine options, such as the 2.7L EcoBoost generating 310 hp and 542nm of torque and high-mounted air intake, the Bronco boasts best-in-class off-road capabilities, including departure angle, breakover angle, ground clearance, and water fording.

The launch of the new Bronco generated an unprecedented amount of excitement and buzz that translated to over 150,000 reservations within the first three weeks. Fans, old and new, were impressed with its off-road capabilities and delighted to discover nostalgic hidden features that gave an affectionate and authentic nod to the older generation of Bronco.

Some of those hidden features include circular headlights inspired by the 1965 original, a bucking bronco etched into the LED daytime running lights, and lasso-designed cargo tie-downs. Functional tie-downs on the front fenders also echo the original design. Every bolt in the Bronco is also stamped with the bucking bronco logo and allows for accessory additions. The nostalgic touches appear in the form of an ignition button shaped like the Bronco’s iconic headlights, the off-road mode selector referencing the Bronco's G.O.A.T.™ modes, and the bucking bronco making appearances on the steering wheel and gear selector for 10-speed automatic models.

Dominating the Dunes

The Bronco feels right at home in the Middle East where its status is revered as the original and best of the SUVs. With its diverse range of models, it is as well-suited to the region’s challenging terrains and sand dunes as it is for its spacious highways and expansive open roads.

The Outer Banks model combines style with exceptional functionality, making it ideal for navigating the scenic and rugged landscapes of the region. For an iconic 4x4, the Big Bend model, with its 2.3L EcoBoost engine and six G.O.A.T.™ modes, ensures versatile performance across all terrains. The Badlands model, with its Fox Live Valve Shocks, Sasquatch Package, and heavy-duty features, takes off-roading to the extreme, offering durability and reliability in the sometimes-unforgiving desert environment.

The Legacy Lives On

The Ford Bronco is more than just a vehicle; it's an enduring icon that inspires loyalty to its dedicated following, whether they are falling in love all over again or are experiencing the Bronco for the first time, who understand the appeal and allure of this incredible off-roader. The Bronco, retaining its iconic look, combines the best of the past in terms of design with the cutting-edge innovations and features Ford delivers in its premium offerings. Overall, the Bronco continues to deliver an unparalleled off-road driving experience, delighting driving enthusiasts with its blend of authentic aesthetics and modern innovations.