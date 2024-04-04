Muscat: As part of its well-crafted investment solutions and Sharia-compliant products and services, ahli islamic, ahlibank’s Islamic banking window, introduced the first of its kind Islamic Money Market Fund in the Sultanate of Oman. ahli islamic customers now have the opportunity to invest and gain exposure to attractive local and regional profit rates.

With its lucrative returns on investments, the new Islamic Money Market Fund is a smart choice for those seeking Sharia-compliant investments. ahli islamic ensures customers that the investments align with islamic principles of ethical and responsible financial growth. Customers should also be aware that the investments are highly accessible, with a minimum investment threshold of just RO 500, thus making wealth creation a possibility for many individuals. Most notably, customers can invest in the fund using the ahli Islamic mobile app, offering a safe, secure and hassle-free way to place their investments.

On the launch of the Islamic Money Market Fund, Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of ahli Islamic, said, “This is a milestone in ahli islamic’s journey, one worthy of note as the first in the country. Not only have we provided innovative, Sharia-compliant solutions, but we also established a lucrative avenue for investors, thus contributing to the economic development of Oman. We believe the Islamic Money Market Fund will be a catalyst for positive change and holistic growth, paving the landscape for investors to grow their wealth in an ethical and responsible manner.”

Customers are able to subscribe and withdraw daily, giving them the freedom to manage finances on their own terms, and offering them flexible liquidity. Most notably, investments in the fund are low risk, a feature that safeguards customers’ financial future and well-being. With this innovative investment option, ahli Islamic reaffirms its commitment to serving its customers with utmost integrity and excellence.

ahli islamic stands as the pioneer amidst the Sharia-compliant investment scene in Oman, leveraging an innovative and highly liquid option to its growing customer base. It is a milestone that underscores ahli Islamic’s forward-thinking approach to providing solutions that appeal to its diverse clientele. With its many features and robust framework, the Islamic Money Market Fund stands as a testament to ahli Islamic upholding the values of integrity and transparency in Islamic banking in the Sultanate of Oman.