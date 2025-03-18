This official recognition endorses the FA’s adherence to CII best practice and principles in professional training and development, positioning it as a key player in shaping the future of the financial sector workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The collaborative relationship between the Financial Academy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Chartered Insurance Institute has been bolstered with the announcement that the Financial Academy has been accredited by the CII as an Approved Professional Development Centre.

The Chartered Insurance Institute is the professional body dedicated to building trust in the insurance and financial planning professions. The UK-headquartered organization, whose Middle East office is located in Dubai, exists to drive confidence in the power of professional standards; competence, integrity and care for the customer.

The Financial Academy (FA) has long been a leader in training, career development, and professional certification services for the financial sector in Saudi Arabia. Its offerings cover banking, finance, insurance, and capital markets, aimed at professionals and those seeking a career in these fields. Aligned with the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, FA aims to continuously upgrade the human capital in the financial sector, ensuring a skilled workforce ready to meet industry demands.

Learning development entities who attain accreditation as an Approved Professional Development Centre (APDC) by the CII have demonstrated that they meet robust criteria laid down by the professional body. They are the CII’s official recognition that an organization’s training provision is in complete alignment with the CII’s high standards of professionalism and quality. Every APDC must ensure up to date teaching materials, effective evaluation of teaching and robust management systems as well as student support services.

The prestigious accreditation sees the Financial Academy reinforcing its position as a key player in shaping the future of the financial sector workforce in Saudi Arabia. Through the announcement, the Financial Academy reaffirms its continuous commitment to providing advanced training opportunities that contribute to the development of skills and capabilities for professionals in the insurance sector, in line with the latest global standards and best practices.

The Financial Academy’s collaboration with the CII began four-and-a-half years ago when it signed an agreement to host the CII’s internationally recognised qualifications to insurance and financial planning students seeking to propel their professional development. The CII’s qualifications are wide ranging and suitable for advisors of all levels. They include Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and Fellowship. The CII also supports continuous professional development (CPD) of the sector through its membership programme, offering a wealth of learning materials, insight and intelligence to ensure a technically competent and capable workforce.

Gaenor Jones, Regional Director of the CII Middle East comments: “We are delighted to be recognising the Financial Academy as an APDC, an accreditation which it wholly deserves due to its continued commitment to best practice and adherence to the CII’s professional standards. We have enjoyed a very successful collaboration over the past few years in our collective efforts to upskill those in the insurance and financial planning sectors, and we are looking forward to further strengthening that relationship through this latest initiative.”

The Chief of Capability Development of the Financial Academy, Mohammed Alhamazany comments: “The Financial Academy is truly honoured to receive recognition as an Accredited Professional Development Centre (APDC) by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). This accreditation reflects our long-standing commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and our ongoing efforts to support the growth and development of those in the insurance and financial sectors.

“Our partnership with the CII has been both productive and rewarding, and we are proud of the progress we’ve made together in advancing industry knowledge and skills. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the CII, working hand in hand to deliver high-quality professional development opportunities that contribute to the continued success of individuals and the industry as a whole.”

