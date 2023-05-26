Ras Al Khaimah, the jewel in the crown of the seven emirates, experienced much excitement and momentum with the unveiling of Al Naeem Mall’s grand new avatar. The mall underwent a strategic change in alliance with Biori Management Consulting Services, a division of House of Biori LLC, to offer residents and tourists an amped-up neighbourhood experience and has upgraded its retail legacy to maintain dominance as a preferred community hangout on the emirate's azure coastline. Built over 1,5000,000 sq. ft with an area of 6,45,000 sq. ft of retail space, Al Naeem Mall’s grand relaunch experienced an electrifying ambiance complete with live performances, games, and entertainment. Wooing customers back to their favorite shopping destination, brands across the renovated retail space are also offering a whopping upto 50% discount until 31st May 2023 and additional discounts covering 3 days of super sale, to celebrate the comeback.

Speaking of the change Ahmed Essa Ahmed al Naeem, Owner of Al Naeem Mall said; “With a line-up of leading brands and amenities, Al Naeem Mall is setting new benchmarks for an iconic destination that hosts a live-work-play experience in RAK. Despite the 2020 challenges, the mall stayed committed and focused on sailing through. Powered by BMCS, we are now a well-planned, desirable, and convenient community hub offering reimagined retail experiences. The transformation invited a tremendous amount of time and dedication, and we are deeply committed to making this a destination that the neighbourhood will be proud of. Al Naeem is much more than a shopping mall. It offers imaginative ways for families to spend recreational time together keeping them engaged with different activities to suit different age groups. And with the ongoing discounts and other experiences, we wholeheartedly welcome everyone to explore Al Naeem Mall's coveted retail, dining, and entertainment options."

Al Naeem Mall is one of the few landmarks that stand as testimony to Ras Al Khaimah’s impressive growth story. While being an integral part of RAK’s landscape, Al Naeem Mall weaved its growth story alongside to embrace a growth path that turned challenges into opportunities. The grand relaunch held on 20th May 2023, scripted a new chapter in its decade-old story of being RAK’s esteemed retail icon by undergoing a premium makeover. With plush interiors, redesigned landscapes, and a gamut of shopping and entertainment offerings, the site has turned into a mesmerizing destination against the imposing backdrop of the deep blue waters of the harbour. Its striking architecture ably balances the old-world charm and modern nuances to create a sublime ambiance for its visitors.

Adding a memorable event to the grand relaunch, Al Naeem Mall also felicitated the winners of the Naeem Art Challenge that was held earlier in May. A one of its kind creative opportunity where children from various schools expressed and defined Hope, Courage and Connect through art; Al Naeem Mall transformed it’s retail space into an art haven for the new generation. While Ahaan Dulta, DPS , Zainab Jayees, Scholars Indian School and Mohammed Hamdan , Ideal English School were announced winners in the category 1; Zainab Kapadia, DPS, Apurva Shaji, Scholars Indian School,Faiza Sabiya, Scholars School from Category 2 and Safiya, Scholars Indian School, Shreya Tyagi, Scholars Indian School, Muhammad Allam , New Indian School, grabbed the winning titles in category 3 . Ideal English school that brought in the maximum number of entries was also felicitated with the champions trophy during the event. In an encouraging move, 6 artworks selected by the Khaleej Times jury will also be featured in the next issue of Young Times. A noteworthy mention at the event was the exclusive felicitation ceremony held for participants from Sharjah City of Humanitarian Services. Every student received a trophy & gift hampers at the hands of wellknown Industry fraternity from Retail, Banking , health care and IT sectors for their competitive spirit and enthusiasm.

Adding further Mr. Ahmed Essa said; “Al Naeem Mall has come a long way in recreating this vibrant brand experience for our loyal patrons. Despite the challenging times that the retail industry faced globally, there was hope that we would pick up from right where we left off. The fact that we had an entire community to support our endeavour gave us the courage to take the big leap. We are confident that the new vibrant spaces will soon resume being the common ground to connect, socialize and experience a whole new world of retail offerings.”

Al Naeem Mall houses an array of international brands in fashion and lifestyle such as LC Waikiki, R&B, Nayomi spa, Aldo, Naturalizer, sketchers, Dune, and Charles and Keith, Call it spring, Crocs along with dining options and entertainment centers such as Cheeky Monkey, Jump Street, and Cinemax; all under one roof. It has also upgraded its service offerings for best-in-class safety, sanitation protocols, and concierge services and has integrated processes for environment-friendly and sustainable practices. RAK’s premium fashion, leisure, and entertainment hub has undergone a 360 degrees makeover with innovation in design and service offerings with by its side. In its revamped version, the mall is set to offer extraordinary experiences to its patrons at all touchpoints.

To experience the grande new avatar, patrons can now visit Al Naeem Mall and indulge in shopping, food experiences, and entertainment at unbeatable prices.

