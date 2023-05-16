Dubai, UAE: During the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2023 ceremony in Dubai on 11 May 2023, The Family Office was named the Best User Experience Solution Provider for its development of a user-friendly wealth management platform with comprehensive dashboards and services. The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2023 recognize the commendable achievements of banks and technology businesses for their delivery of smarter banking solutions and ability to drive real growth in an increasingly competitive regional market.

As a leading wealth manager in the GCC, The Family Office offers innovative investment solutions that preserve and grow the wealth of its clients across generations.

In its endeavor to provide a superlative investment experience, The Family Office launched a digital investment platform to empower investors and democratize access to exclusive global private market opportunities. Based upon each user’s preferences and risk tolerance, the platform presents a customized asset allocation proposal and allows users to build an investment portfolio and simulate its performance over 10 years. Users also have access to a rich library of articles, whitepapers and webinars providing expert insights, investment analytics and educational content about the world of investments and markets to enable them to make sound investment decisions.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

To learn more about The Family Office, visit: https://www.tfoco.com/en

Disclaimer

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).