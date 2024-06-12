Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority, announced the launch of a unified outreach initiative under the name "One Family," uniting and centralizing all FCA's community outreach and engagement efforts, ranging from community events and activations to workshops, training programs.

The initiative aims to allow individuals to easily access and understand FCA's wide range of services while creating awareness of the authority and its services. The initiative also underscores the FCA's commitment to positively impacting familial bonds and safeguarding the community's collective family unit by improving the quality of life and well-being of families in Abu Dhabi.

HE Dr. Bushra Al-Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority, stated: The One Family initiative, as per the FCA’s strategic vision and in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, aims to promote a sense of belonging among community members. With a focus on empowering individuals, raising community awareness, promoting health, and preserving nature, this initiative seeks to make our community outreach efforts more accessible to the wider public.”

Her Excellency added: “By supporting our partners and stakeholders in their outreach endeavors, we strive to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange. The One Family initiative is reflective of our commitment to coordinating various social sector entities and supporting them in their community outreach efforts.”

The Family Care Authority provides community outreach initiatives to community members through its collaborative partnerships with organizations from both the public, third, and private sectors, including the Department of Community Development (DCD), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Department of Health, the Department of Education and Knowledge, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerator (UICCA), Emirates Blood Donation Society, and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), and others.

"One Family" will initially roll out its efforts alongside its partners the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Municipal Community Center (MCC), in the Al Falah district, introducing diverse activities to support parents and caregivers, empower children, enhance teacher expertise to monitor drug addiction cases, and report and manage them. The initiative is set to expand into other neighborhoods through a phased strategic approach, reflecting the FCA's dedication to creating a sustainable positive impact on communities and aligning with its vision of nurturing resilient families across the Emirate.

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.

