Cairo - Today marks the inauguration of specialized workshops at Ghabbour School, established by Ghabbour Foundation for Development and Marketing Agencies (ITAMCO) as a consortium. These workshops, funded by the Facility Investing for Employment with a grant of 1 million Euro, were launched in the presence of Dr. Veronika Ulbert, Head of Division “Decent Work” and the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development; Mr. Steffen Kuhl, Managing Director of the Facility Investing for Employment; Dr. George Sedky, Secretary-General of Ghabbour Foundation; and Eng. Aleya Serageldin, Executive Director of Ghabbour Foundation.

The collaboration between Ghabbour Foundation and IFE represents a significant milestone in Egypt’s automotive industry. By providing advanced training on the latest technologies in electric vehicle and commercial vehicle maintenance, as well as eco-friendly painting techniques, this partnership enhances national competencies. It also aims to support localization efforts of the automotive industry and reduce reliance on imports. This strategic initiative is expected to create promising job opportunities for Egyptian youth and strengthen Egypt's position as a regional industrial hub.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Veronika Ulbert, Head of Division “Decent Work” and the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, stated: “The Special Initiative " Decent work for a just transition" is an innovative and dynamic instrument of the German Development Cooperation to support our partners and to assist Egypt in managing the social- ecological transformation, increasing and improving employment in the private sector, and strengthening economic development. Beyond job creation and technological transformation another aspect is very relevant: Ghabbour Foundation's initiatives for their employees, such as enhanced medical insurance or transportation support. These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to job satisfaction and, most importantly, long-term workforce stability. This dedication to social protection aligns with the broader principles of sustainable, good employment, which are core to the special initiative.”

Mr. Steffen Kuhl, Managing Director of the Facility Investing for Employment (IFE), expressed his enthusiasm for attending the inauguration ceremony, stating: "Our primary goal at the Investing for Employment is to create job opportunities for Egyptians across various sectors, so we continuously strive to support the development and localization of industries in Egypt. Therefore, I am pleased to witness the progression made by Ghabbour Foundation for Development, which directly contributes to achieving The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) goals."

He further highlighted that following the signing of the grant agreement with Ghabbour Foundation for Development last March 2023, IFE committed, through a financial grant of 1 million Euro, to cover part of the co-finance the project. Moreover, Kuhl praised Ghabbour's utilization of this grant to organize a comprehensive training program aimed at equipping aspiring Egyptian youth with the necessary technical skills for the labor market.

For his part, Dr. George Sedky, Secretary-General of Ghabbour Foundation for Development, shared his aspirations for the workshops, stating: "We are proud to be joined by renowned experts and officials today and are optimistic about this new phase, which represents a golden opportunity to boost production and prepare Egyptian youth for the labor market. Through this partnership, we aim to train and employ 10 specialized trainers in automotive maintenance. Within three years, we aim to have more than 700 individuals participate in this training at the GB Academy and Ghabbour Schools."

He added, "This ambitious training program aims to bridge the gap between technical education outputs and labor market requirements by offering intensive practical training using the latest technologies and equipment. We aim to qualify youth and professionals with the necessary tools and training programs to develop a more skilled workforce. This initiative aligns with the Egyptian government's efforts to enhance local manufacturing and establish a localized electric vehicle industry."

About The Facility Investing for Employment:

The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation “Decent Jobs for a Just Transition” Operating under the brand “Invest for Jobs”, the Facility aims to remove investment barriers that prevent the creation of new and better jobs in the private sector in its partner countries in Africa: Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment: https://invest-forjobs.com/en/ife General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation: https://invest-for-jobs.com