Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The ENTERTAINER is excited to announce the debut of its revolutionary employee rewards solution – Rewards ENTERTAINER in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The collaborative effort between the Dubai and KSA teams at the ENTERTAINER has resulted in a cutting-edge platform that is poised to redefine employee engagement and benefits.

Rewards ENTERTAINER serves as a comprehensive employee rewards solution, introducing an array of features designed to enhance the employees’ workplace experience and foster a culture of appreciation. Among its standout features are the "Earn and Burn Smiles" and "Gamification" mechanisms. These allow employees to accumulate rewards points and badges through remarkable in-app engagement and contributions, which they can then redeem for exclusive offers and experiences. These features not only recognize the employees’ hard work and dedication but also encourages them to enjoy the finest leisure and lifestyle options available.

Julian Morbidelli, General Manager – KSA at the ENTERTAINER, expressed his excitement about the Rewards ENTERTAINER solution, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing rewards app and back-end management tool to the Saudi market. Our innovative approach aims to redefine how organizations engage with their employees, promoting a sense of unity and appreciation. This platform is a testament to our commitment to driving positive workplace culture throughout the region.”

At the heart of the Rewards ENTERTAINER is the unique “Family Sharing” feature. This innovative aspect permits employees to extend their benefits to their loved ones, enabling their families to enjoy the wide range of offers across different cities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Human Resource Managers are empowered with a powerful employee rewards app back-end management system. They can seamlessly access a dashboard that enables them to send personalized messages to their staff, allocate access to new joiners fostering a continuous sense of gratitude. Additionally, HR Managers can provide their teams with more offers through the tiering feature, reinforcing their organization’s commitment to their welfare.

The ENTERTAINER has developed a website that will complement the newly launched rewards app’s functionality. HR Managers will be able to harness the full capabilities of the automated system on the website. After this initial step, the process will seamlessly transition to the ENTERTAINER’s dedicated Loyalty Managers who will finalize the bespoke deals tailored to each organization’s requirements.

The launch of the Rewards ENTERTAINER solution marks an extremely exciting milestone in the evolution of employee engagement, rewards, and benefits. The ENTERTAINER remains dedicated to fostering positive workplace dynamics, promoting loyalty, and recognizing the valuable contributions of employees.

For more information about the Rewards ENTERTAINER solution and its capabilities, please visit http://rewardsksa.com/

About the ENTERTAINER:

The ENTERTAINER is a leading digital and engagement company that adds value to consumers' lives by bringing them the best lifestyle offers globally. It was first established as a book in 2001, and later it transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. The company has grown with the aim of creating unbeatable value everywhere they go, by providing top offers across renowned dining, leisure, entertainment, and hotel brands worldwide. In 2022, the ENTERTAINER started to focus on the payment industry as part of its strategy to become a fintech by launching Card Linked Offers/payment solutions in the UAE with plans to expand this service in the Middle East. Additionally, the ENTERTAINER has started its Delivery business in the UAE and Qatar and will continue to further expand.

The ENTERTAINER now boasts a presence across the UAE and the rest of the GCC, and Singapore. They have enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business and a broad base of customers. The ENTERTAINER believes that ‘Experience is everything,’ resulting in their passion for creating unforgettable experiences for both customers and employees. Since the launch of their digital app, they have helped both their B2C and B2B customers save over $1 BILLION.

