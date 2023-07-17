Riyadh - Global non-profit organization, Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), and early-stage startup accelerator, Plug and Play, announced today the exciting expansion of their 8th End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform partnership with a new hub in Riyadh for the Middle East region.

The Alliance and Plug and Play first launched the platform in Silicon Valley, Paris, and Singapore hubs in October 2019. Since then, the program expanded it’s operations to Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Shanghai, and Tokyo which attracted over 6,000 startups with 153 of them placed in accelerator programs across the 7 hubs. The new Riyadh hub represents the 8th hub of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform that targets tech startups and scaleups developing solutions to end plastic waste and the first to be located in the Middle East region.

The goal of the program is to accelerate the growth of high-potential technology companies and help scale their impact through mentorship, support, connections to potential customers or partners, and financing. With Plug and Play’s experience in accelerating innovative companies combined with the Alliance’s resources and large base of corporate members, the program acts as a catalyst that brings together meaningful technology with industry needs to catalyze impact.

Since inception, the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has helped enable more than 185 million dollars in capital to be invested and deployed into the startups and over 220 commercial pilots between the startups and Alliance member companies.

Some successful case studies include, Dow has also successfully partnered with Continuus Materials, Byfusion, and Empower through the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform. Dow's primary goal in this partnership was to drive systematic change in plastic pollution and recycling by finding ways to stop the waste and close the loop. Through this effort, they plan to divert over 1 million tons of plastic waste to be collected, reused, and recycled. For more information on Dow's projects with these startups, download the case study:

Nicholas Kolesch, VP of Projects for the Alliance said: “The End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has been a great way for the Alliance to actively engage with the start-up community identifying solutions from across the world including new technologies and business models. With the launch of the 8th edition of the program in Riyadh, we are excited to tap into the innovation potential of the dynamic Middle East region, nurturing entrepreneurs and innovators on their journey.

Through the joint efforts of Plug and Play and the Alliance, the Riyadh program will enable impact – leveraging a proven platform to connect start-ups with investors and mobilizing capital to support our mission to end to plastic waste and drive forward plastics circularity.”

Matthew Claxton, Global Director of Plug and Play's Sustainability Program : "With the continued success of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform across the 7 locations, we are excited to bring the power of Plug and Play and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to the Middle East with the launch of our 8th and newest hub. We are confident that we will be able to bring a group of inspiring startups, corporations, investors, and passionate individuals together to tackle plastic waste and create much needed solutions,"

Abdullah Alakeel, Country Director, Saudi Arabia: “ We are excited to announce that the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform held in partnership with our long time partner Alliance To End Plastic Waste has expanded its reach to Saudi Arabia. This expansion will not only support in enhancing the platform's technologies, but will also increase its reach within the region. By officially launching this platform in Riyadh, we are proud to further our commitment to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 focused on promoting clean energy, reduction in emissions, environment protection, and enhancing the overall quality of life in Saudi Arabia.”

About the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform

The End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform is a collaboration and shared vision by the Alliance, an international non-profit organization, and Plug and Play, a global innovation platform. This platform taps into the best technology start-ups and links them with the resources, experience, and expertise from the world's largest corporations so that their innovations can be brought to scale. The End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has launched programs across the globe in Silicon Valley, Paris, Singapore, São Paulo, Johannesburg, Shanghai, Tokyo and now Riyadh. For further information, please visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/end-plastic-waste/

About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance) is a global non-profit organization with the mission to end plastic waste in the environment. Its focus is implementing projects and investing in innovative solutions to develop or enhance waste management systems. Its portfolio comprises over 50 projects worldwide.

Tackling plastic waste is a complex challenge that requires collective action. Since 2019, the Alliance has convened a global network of industry leaders across the plastics value chain, together with government, civil society, entrepreneurs, and communities to work towards advancing a circular economy for plastic waste. For more information, visit

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 50 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 70,000 startups and over 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/