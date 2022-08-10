Sharjah, UAE: Mrs. Fatima Al Hosani, member of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association’s Board of Directors, on behalf of His Excellency Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, inaugurated the first course of the Diploma in Arbitration and Mediation in Intellectual Property. The diploma is organised in partnership with Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, with the participation of international experts and arbitrators. Mrs. Fatima Al Hosani explained that the main objective of the diploma is to develop participant skills and to inform them of the principles, procedures and types of arbitration for intellectual property disputes and the methods and provisions of mediation in those disputes. The diploma will result in students graduating as experts in arbitration and mediation and primed to assist in settling disputes related to intellectual property.

She also explained that this diploma is an achievement of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association's mission to raise awareness of the UAE community in the fields of intellectual property. It works towards the association's goals of preventing intellectual property crimes by spreading awareness of intellectual property rights and improving the country's global classification of intellectual property.

For his part, Mr Ahmed Saleh Al-Echla, Director of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, confirmed that this diploma consists of a carefully written series to provide participants with the knowledge and technical skills in the field of arbitration and mediation in intellectual property. The course is consistent with the centre's goal to be a primary interface to help resolve and settle disputes by instilling a culture of arbitration among law practitioners, professionals and businesses.

The diploma program of Arbitration and Mediation in Intellectual Property includes five main units, which are: the alternative means for ending intellectual property disputes, the formulation of an arbitration agreement and the mechanism of its application to intellectual property disputes, the skills of managing procedural sessions for arbitration in intellectual property disputes, the formulation of arbitration rulings issued in intellectual property disputes, and appealing against the arbitration judgments for nullity in intellectual property disputes.