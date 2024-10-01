In a move that reflects a shared commitment to community service, the Egyptian Food Bank and the Export Development Bank of Egypt have signed a cooperation protocol to support the “Build Tomorrow” school nutrition program in Fayoum. The program aims to provide daily, nutritionally balanced meals to school children to protect them from malnutrition and support their physical and academic.

The Egyptian Food Bank, supported by a generous contribution of EGP 1 million from the Export Development Bank of Egypt, will provide 20,000 nutritious meals to underprivileged school students in El Fayoum governorate during the current academic year. This comes as part of the "Build Tomorrow" program, which aims to deliver balanced, wholesome meals to over 85,000 students daily across 22 governorates. The meticulously crafted meals are designed to fulfill the dietary requirements of children, promoting their overall physical and cognitive development.

"We are honored to partner with the Export Development Bank of Egypt in fostering a healthy and robust future generation," stated Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank. "The invaluable support of businesses and organizations dedicated to community development, such as the Export Development Bank of Egypt, plays a crucial role in ensuring that the most vulnerable children have access to proper nutrition."

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Galal, Chairman of the Export Development Bank of Egypt, underscored the significance of investing in the future by supporting nutrition programs for the less privileged. He stated, "We believe that investing in children's health is an investment in Egypt's future. We are delighted to contribute to the Egyptian Food Bank's mission of ensuring that the most vulnerable groups, especially children, receive vital nutritional support, thereby providing them with an equal opportunity to thrive in society."

The “Build Tomorrow” program aims to combat child malnutrition in Egypt by providing healthy, balanced meals to schools and nurseries in underprivileged and newly developed areas. The program is focused on improving children's health and enhancing their learning capabilities through proper nutrition, ensuring students remain active and engaged throughout the school day.