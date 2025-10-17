The agreement, signed during GITEX Global 2025 held at the Dubai, supports digital transformation, streamlines litigation processes, and ensures the accuracy of legal notifications

Collaboration underscores public-private synergy toward an advanced digital justice ecosystem in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has signed a partnership agreement with Tableegh Legal Notification Services LLC during GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. The agreement was signed on behalf of both entities by Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri, Director of the Central Support Department at the RDC, and Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Tableegh.

The collaboration aims to advance technological integration, enhance the digital infrastructure of legal services, boost operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

Under the agreement, both parties will establish an electronic linkage between RDC’s judicial system and Tableegh’s digital platform. This integration will enable the secure and precise exchange of case-related materials and judicial documents authorized by judge, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and reliability. The initiative aligns with the Center’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive digital transformation and the creation of a smart, sustainable work environment in line with The Government of Dubai vision to empower innovative technological solutions.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, President of the Rental Disputes Center, said: “The partnership reflects our vision to reinforce an advanced judicial framework that evolves in step with Dubai’s digital progress. It contributes to accelerating legal procedures, safeguarding rights, and upholding justice. Through this agreement, we aim to simplify the user journey and provide access to services with utmost transparency, accuracy, and speed.”

He further noted that the partnership represents an extension of RDC’s strategy to leverage technology in serving the concerned stakeholders and strengthening institutional integration with key strategic partners.

From his side, Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Tableegh Legal Notification Services LLC, stated: “Our collaboration with the Dubai Rental Disputes Center marks a significant milestone in our mission to constantly develop the quality of our services. It reaffirms our pledge to contributing effectively to Dubai’s digital justice ecosystem by delivering secure, ground-breaking, and efficient solutions that streamline the process of document delivery and ensure the accuracy and timeliness of legal notifications.”

Al Mansoori added that Tableegh continuously seeks to bolster its standing as a trusted partner to government entities and judicial institutions across the UAE by investing in cutting-edge technologies and adopting international best practices in digital legal services.

The agreement exemplifies a successful public-private sector partnership model, supporting Dubai’s vision of a pioneering digital government built on efficiency, innovation, and excellence. It also highlights the RDC’s dedication to solidifying its digital infrastructure and expanding collaboration with legal service providers to ensure speeding up cases resolutions.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center:

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.