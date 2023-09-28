The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) visiting the Republic of South Korea has reviewed the best practices, experiences and systems applied in the management of correctional and punitive institutions in that country, as well as the criteria applied to protect the rights of convicts in accordance with local and international laws, and the integrated rehabilitation and training programmes offered to inmates to improve their positive behaviour and secure their successful reintegration into society.

The visit of the Judicial Department delegation to South Korea is undertaken in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen strategic cooperation relations with international partners, and to draw on global judicial experiences that need to be assessed and adapted prior to their application in a manner befitting the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to consolidate its competitive position, and to carry on the process of excellence and innovation in the judicial field.

The delegation of the ADJD is led by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Dhabi Judicial Department, and comprises His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Mr. Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.

In more detail, during a visit to correctional and penal facilities in the capital Seoul, the delegation from the Judicial Department was briefed on the advanced mechanisms and security systems implemented in the management of these facilities, coupled with the use of the latest technology in this field, in addition to a package of rehabilitation and correctional programmes geared towards giving prisoners a wide range of practical skills as part of an ongoing training system, in order to help them integrate into society and move on with their lives after serving their sentences.

At the Department of Juvenile Rehabilitation Institutions, the ADJD officials were briefed on the methods used to rehabilitate inmates from this age group, the educational facilities for sentenced minors, as well as a variety of amenities, sports halls and computer training laboratories.

They also received an explanation of the computer hook-up between the systems used in the management of the litigation process and the management of inmates' cases in correctional and penal institutions, the statistical indicators of the success of these techniques based on computer software and their importance in achieving the speedy completion of transactions and shortening many procedures, which in turn is reflected in the development of performance and the improvement of services.