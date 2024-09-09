Global Sales Breakthrough

The sales of OMODA & JAECOO in August were 24,178 units, continuing the strong momentum of monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units. Just 16 months after the brand was globally launched, the cumulative total sales exceeded 300,000 units.

Review of Brand Events in August

The ASEAN NCAP five-star safety evaluation results were announced. OMODA's first global model, OMODA C5, won the five-star safety certification in one stroke. With an outstanding performance of the highest score in the same class in history, it leads to the five-star safety benchmark. The brand's CEO, Shawn Xu, personally drove OMODA 7 to conduct a series of challenge tests under extremely hot and high-temperature conditions, further verifying and demonstrating its world-leading excellent quality and extraordinary performance. At the same time, the successive exposure of the leaked photos and road test pictures of the J5 model has further aroused the audience's expectations for the new J5 model.

New Process of Global Market Expansion

The OMODA & JAECOO brand continues to accelerate its globalization pace. After Spain, Italy, Poland, and other countries, the OMODA & JAECOO brand landed in the UK market on August 29, further expanding and deepening the European strategy.

On the broad stage of the global automotive industry, the OMODA & JAECOO brand is standing at the forefront of technological innovation with an irresistible trend. By continuously launching high-quality and diversified automotive products, it meets the diversified needs of global consumers. Since this year, the cumulative export sales of OMODA & JAECOO worldwide have reached 146,383 units, with sales exceeding 20,000 for 4 consecutive months. Since its debut in April last year, the brand's sales have maintained rapid growth, with a cumulative total sale of 307,954 units.

Hardcore Quality Forges the Brand's Maximum Strength

Recently, the results of the ASEAN NCAP five-star safety test were officially announced. OMODA & JAECOO's first global model, OMODA C5, won the five-star safety certification in one stroke in the test. Previously, OMODA C5 had successively won the dual certifications of the European E-NCAP and the Australian A-NCAP five-star safety ratings.

Under the dual high standards of both safety and performance, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has taken another step of exploration. It is reported that the high-temperature extreme test personally participated in by the brand's CEO Shawn Xu, is in full swing. To visually show the brand's absolute confidence in the strength of the new car, he will personally drive OMODA 7 to jointly experience the challenges. In the face of an extremely hot environment of over 76°C, OMODA 7 lived up to expectations, showing amazing efficiency and excellent performance in both the air conditioning cooling efficiency and power performance tests. Next, they will continue to move forward to meet the challenges of pure electric cruising range verification and fuel consumption performance under the power-depleted state, and the final result is highly anticipated.

In the process of continuous expansion and deepening of the global market, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has left its footprints in 27 countries and regions and has achieved rapid growth with excellent reputation and ultimate quality, showing vigorous and continuous vitality. The upcoming OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit in October will be another important milestone in the brand's development history. At this grand event, OMODA & JAECOO will join hands with global partners to jointly discuss the trends and challenges of future travel and share the latest achievements and strategic plans of the brand in technological innovation and ecological construction. This is not only an important display of the brand's global layout but also an interpretation of the infinite possibilities and charm of future travel with strength.