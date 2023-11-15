Dubai: – The Coffee Club, a popular name among coffee aficionados and food enthusiasts in the region, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Wafi City outlet as it celebrates its 9th year in the Middle East. Now operating a network of 22 outlets across the region, with 20 nestled in the UAE, The Coffee Club remains committed to consistently delivering good food, great service and excellent coffee to its valued customers. Continuing its journey of achievements, the brand is delighted to reveal that the Wafi City outlet is only the start, with many more openings planned in the months ahead.

What sets The Coffee Club at Wafi City apart is a unique blend of two concepts – a café with an all-day dining menu and a kiosk offering ready-to-eat and grab-and-go favourites. This innovative combination, known as ‘hybrid café’, creates a warm and inviting environment for guests, with a modern layout featuring a central island kiosk surrounded by over 130 seats.

The Coffee Club’s regional strategy now extends beyond the traditional café concept. In response to today’s fast-paced world, where time is at a premium, the brand is introducing innovative formats tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Beyond the familiar ambiance of the traditional café, which serves as a haven for gatherings, The Coffee Club is extending its reach to cater to busy customers in both commercial offices and residential areas. This expansion includes a ready-to-eat selection and an array of convenient grab-and-go options. The three new formats – kiosk, pocket shop and drive-through, represent The Coffee Club’s commitment to serving customers whether they seek relaxed moments or require a swift, high-quality food and beverage experience on the move.

In January 2022, The Coffee Club welcomed Charl Badenhorst as its new CEO, setting the stage for a new era of innovation and progress. This significant change in leadership has been a pivotal moment in the brand’s development.

Charl Badenhorst, CEO Liwa Minor Food & Beverages said, ‘I am thrilled to share with you our exciting vision for The Coffee Club's future in the region. We are embarking on a journey to redefine and redesign the way forward for The Coffee Club, introducing innovative formats that are set to reshape the café restaurant landscape. Our aim is to provide a more vibrant, streamlined and dynamic café experience that aligns with the evolving demands of our valued customers. I am particularly excited about the opening of our Wafi City outlet – a remarkable milestone in our journey, marking the first of many planned openings in the coming months. This new venture exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to creating an outstanding Coffee Club experience, complete with wholesome dietary options carefully curated for our menu. The Wafi City location showcases our brand’s prowess and adaptability, introducing a unique hybrid café concept that seamlessly blends the allure of a café with the convenience of an island kiosk. In an ever-evolving food and beverages industry, where time is a luxury not always readily available, The Coffee Club is committed to continue being the answer to the familiar question, 'Where will I meet you?'. We want to be the go-to destination for meaningful gatherings, but we also understand the need for those on the move to quickly grab their favorite products and savor the best coffee in the region. As we prioritize the enhancement of the customer experience, our dedication extends to pioneering more efficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable practices within our operations. Mindful of our role as a brand and organization, we consciously embrace the responsibility of expanding our portfolio with thoughtful consideration, unwaveringly committed to caring for our planet. I'm also incredibly proud of our small, passionate team who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in making this endeavor a reality.’

Throughout its remarkable journey, The Coffee Club has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, especially during the challenging times of the Covid era. The Coffee Club has undertaken a brand refresh, featuring a bold new logo and a more modern, brighter and visually appealing identity. This refreshing transformation is an ongoing project set to extend to all Coffee Club outlets across the region, with the promise of infusing a renewed sense of energy and sophistication into the brand, ensuring every visit is a delightful experience.

The Coffee Club is dedicated to reshaping the café experience, and its inventive approach reflects the brand’s commitment to food and beverage innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about The Coffee Club, visit the website http://thecoffeeclubme.com/

About The Coffee Club

From humble beginnings in Brisbane, Australia to New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and more international markets worldwide, The Coffee Club delivered moments of happiness to millions of customers. From the feeling of your first sip of coffee in the morning to the joy of sharing a laugh over a meal with best friends, to a moment of pure indulgence as you take that first bite of heavenly chocolate cake, it all starts with a feeling. It is your happy place, and it all takes place at The Coffee Club. The brand’s mission and philosophy are simple, The Coffee Club wants to provide good food, great service, and excellent coffee, in welcoming and relaxing surroundings. A place to enrich contemporary lifestyles, and most of all, to be the natural response to “Where will I meet you?”

About Liwa Minor

Liwa Minor is a strategic joint venture between Al Nasser Holdings (UAE) and Minor Food Group (Thailand).

Al Nasser Holdings has an impressive portfolio of more than 70 companies across a multitude of sectors, including retail, steel manufacturing, power, polymers and structural steel, oilfield supplies, product storage, dredging, cathodic protection, real estate, construction, hotels, and many more.

Complementing the alliance is Minor Food, a major restaurant company in Asia, backed by the esteemed Minor International, one of the largest hospitality and leisure companies in the world, with over 500 hotels, resorts and services suites under Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH, Marriott, Four Season, St. Regis and Radisson Blu. Minor Food operates and franchises a range of highly recognized food & beverages brands including Burger King, The Pizza Company, Dairy Queen, Coffee Journey, Bread Talk, Swensen’s, Sizzler, Thai Express Riverside and Benihana.

Liwa Minor introduced its first The Coffee Club café in the Middle East in December 2014. Since then, it has experienced robust growth in the region and has ambitious plans to open more outlets in the UAE. Additionally, the brand aims to expand through franchising in the rest of the region and beyond.

