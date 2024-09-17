Middle East – Chevrolet is excited to announce the arrival of the Equinox EV to the Middle East, making its first appearance at the Auto World Show in Kuwait from September 23rd to 28th 2024.

During the event, Chevrolet will offer an exclusive preview of this groundbreaking vehicle, providing a glimpse into the future of mobility ahead of its official launch in the region in 2025.

Building on the success of the popular gas-powered Equinox, the Equinox EV elevates style, space, safety, and value with a fresh, dynamic design and electrifying performance. Powered by GM’s advanced Ultium battery technology and a remarkable driving range of up to 513 KM on a full charge1, the Equinox EV is engineered to provide a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to electric driving, embodying Chevrolet’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The vehicle features a bold, athletic appearance with distinctive elements such as a black roof, front LED light bar, and 21-inch aluminum wheels, ensuring it makes a memorable impression on the road. Inside, the Equinox EV offers a modern and spacious cabin designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. Highlights include a 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment screen featuring Google Built-In, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats. For added safety and peace of mind, the SUV also comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance2 technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control and HD Surround Vision, to ensure a secure and confident driving experience.

All Equinox EV’s are equipped with GM’s pioneering in-vehicle safety and security technology OnStar3 and will offer a three-year subscription for protect and connect services. OnStar is the companion that adds convenience and gives drivers full control, seamlessly blends connectivity and protection.

Join us at the Kuwait Auto World Show to discover the future of electric driving and experience firsthand how the Equinox EV marks a significant advancement in automotive technology and innovation.

The Equinox EV is set to arrive in the Middle East in 2025 in the RS trim. For more information, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.

-Ends-

[1] On a full charge. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

[2] Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information

[3] Connected navigation and service varies with conditions and location. Requires an active OnStar plan and Wi-Fi data plan with carrier. See onstararabia.com for details and limitations.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

The Chevrolet portfolio for the Middle East for 2024 features award-winning passenger cars such as the Corvette; crossovers such as the Groove, Captiva, Blazer and Traverse; as well as SUVs and pickups including the Tahoe, Suburban and All-New Silverado Light & Heavy Duty.

Chevrolet also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through Chevrolet Complete Care including a 3 year 100,000km Manufacturer Warranty.

Specific market vehicle availability and more information can be found at www.chevroletarabia.com.

Contact:

Dialla Atallah

GMC & Chevrolet Communications Manager

dialla.atallah@gm.com