Dubai — Food Nation, a prominent Danish food and agricultural cluster, is excited to announce its participation in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28. This conference is a pivotal global platform for fostering sustainable environmental solutions to be held at the Expo City, Dubai, from the 30th of November until the 12th of December this year.

Ms. Lise Walbom, the CEO of Food Nation, stated, “COP28 in Dubai represents not just a milestone, but a starting point for realigning food systems with climate ambitions. Denmark has been a frontrunner in creating sustainable food practices, and Food Nation is eager to share this expertise on a global stage. We believe in collaborative innovation—where farmers, food producers, technology companies, and policy-makers, come together to forge a new path for climate-positive food production. This COP presents an opportunity to advance this vision, and we're thrilled to join the largest-ever Danish business delegation in favor of sustainable change.”

During a media interview, she shared significant milestones in sustainable food production and agriculture and the ambition of Denmark’s agricultural sector to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. According to her, by fostering cooperation and promoting innovative solutions, Food Nation is paving the way for a sustainable future and aligning with this ambition.

Denmark's agricultural sector has made significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while increasing agricultural productivity. Danish farmers achieved a remarkable 17% decline in greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2019. Ms. Walbom said, "Denmark has demonstrated that environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity can go hand in hand."

Also, Denmark's commitment to renewable energy is another foundation of its sustainability journey, with 75% of renewable energy consumption coming from biomass. Ms. Walbom highlighted the significance of biomass, stating, "It is a game-changer for both agriculture and food production. It doesn't only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a reliable and sustainable energy source."

The food industry has also seen a remarkable 33% reduction in energy consumption between 1990 and 2019 through efficient technologies, production process optimization, and waste reduction.

Furthermore, Biogas, which constitutes 25% of gas consumption and 21% of the gas grid in Denmark, is another success story. Ms. Walbom emphasized, "By using biogas for electricity generation, heat production, and as a clean fuel for vehicles, Denmark has not only reduced its carbon footprint but also created new income streams for farmers."

As Food Nation prepares to participate in COP28 in Dubai, Ms. Lise Walbom expressed excitement about showcasing Denmark's achievements and commitment to sustainability. "Our presence at the conference will provide a platform to exchange ideas, collaborate with global partners, and drive forward our vision of a more sustainable, innovative, and effective future for food production," Ms. Walbom concluded.

Food Nation, as a non-profit public-private partnership, bridges the gap between government bodies, private organizations, and companies in Denmark's food and agriculture sector. Ms. Lise Walbom explained that Food Nation's mission is to accelerate international business growth, foster innovation, and build partnerships, all while promoting Denmark's leadership in sustainable food production.

Food Nation and the Confederation of Danish Industry will be present at the trade show Gulfood Manufacturing at Dubai World Trade Centre, November 7 to 9, 2023. Here some sustainable innovative solutions from around 15 companies can be experienced at the Pavilion of Denmark.