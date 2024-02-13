ABU DHABI - An initiative to improve collaboration for food security has been agreed by the UAE, Brazil and Cuba during the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which took place at Expo City Dubai, from 30th November to 12th December 2023. The tripartite cooperation initiative aims to deliver US$50 million worth of food aid, which will be shipped from Brazil.

The initiative is part of joint efforts aimed at developing resilient food systems, sustainable agriculture, and encouraging climate action.

Through the initiative, the UAE will provide financial support to enhance the resilience and adaptability of food systems, and increase investments in projects specialising in the production, distribution, and support of nutritional, healthy, and sustainable food systems, in addition to strengthening food security in collaboration with Brazil and Cuba.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “This initiative will contribute to safeguarding the environment and limiting the repercussions of climate change which affect food producers. It also affirms a mutual commitment to address critical challenges and support sustainable solutions in the realm of food security."

Al Hashimy added, “This project embodies the UAE's steadfast commitment to confronting global challenges, and underscores the country's focus on sustainability and renewable energy, reflecting a belief in the importance of collective action on climate change at both bilateral and multilateral levels."

The Director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, Ambassador Ruy Pereira stated that "thanks to this concerted operation, Brazil, the UAE and Cuba make public their strong willingness to collaborate jointly to support the food and nutritional security of the Cuban population.”

Notably, the COP28 UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action was approved by 150 countries. The conference succeeded in raising and stimulating more than $85 billion of funding and launched 11 pledges and declarations that received historic international support.

As host of the G20 in 2024, Brazil is certain that the joint initiative with the UAE and Cuba, inspired by the principle of solidarity, is aligned with the three axes that guide the Brazilian pro tempore presidency of the group and will contribute to promote food sovereignty and security as proposed by Brazil.