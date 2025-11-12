Dubai, UAE: Prescott, one of Dubai’s most trusted developers, has unveiled its latest residential project, The Caden, a landmark development valued at AED 650 million, at its newly renovated experience centre in Dubai Hills.

This launch marks a bold new chapter for the brand, combining its hallmark quality and functionality with elevated design, smart technology, and resident driven amenities.

Strategically located in Meydan Horizon, one of Dubai’s last remaining lagoon-front master-planned communities near Downtown, The Caden is positioned directly on the development’s defining feature — a man-made crystal lagoon.

The project offers spacious, meticulously designed residences with no studios, reflecting a commitment to low-density, high comfort living.

Prescott’s Executive Director, Shaheer Tabani, emphasised the significance of the launch: “This project has been nothing short of a passion project for me. Over the past six months, our team has poured heart and precision into every single detail — ensuring that every square foot of this project surpasses anything seen before and delivers an experience beyond what any customer could imagine upon completion.”

He added: “We pride ourselves in creating homes that are a reflection not just of our vision, but more importantly the people who will be living there. Every amenity and layout in The Caden was shaped by direct feedback from our loyal clientele.”

The unveiling took place at Prescott’s newly upgraded experience centre — a multifunctional space featuring a fully furnished show apartment, podcast studio, theatre, refreshment lounge, and meeting rooms. This venue reflects the developer’s ambition to raise the bar in Dubai’s competitive real estate landscape.

About Prescott

Since its inception in 2006, Prescott has established itself as a trusted name in Dubai’s real estate landscape, recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and design integrity. Every development reflects the company’s dedication to exceptional craftsmanship, usage of premium materials, and meticulously planned, practical layouts that enhance both form and functionality. With projects situated in prime and fast-growing communities across Dubai, Prescott continues to deliver developments that embody enduring value and timeless appeal. Guided by a clear vision for the future, the company remains focused on expanding its portfolio with projects that uphold its uncompromising standards of excellence.

www.prescott.ae