The Business Year (TBY), a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for 15 years, is proud to announce the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) for a second consecutive year. The agreement was signed on Thursday, March 28 at USQBC’s offices in Doha.

The renewal of the partnership comes after the launch of The Business Year: Qatar 2024 and the successful Qatar Investment Conference 2023 event. Through this partnership, TBY also

collaborated with various USQBC members and interviews with key figures from Qatar National Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Lockheed Martin, Metlife, Abuissa Holding, Skydrops Water, Emerson, and more appeared in The Business Year: Qatar 2024.

The MoU is set to allow both parties to continue coordinating their efforts during the research phase of TBY’s next Qatar publication, The Business Year: Qatar 2025, which will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the media group’s coverage of the local economy. Following a decade-long tradition, the 2025 issue will prove to be a valuable tool for anyone wanting to better understand the economic and business dynamics of this key GCC member state.

With a focus on Qatar’s third National Development Strategy, TBY is setting its sights on the final steps of Qatar National Vision 2030. With the support of USQBC, TBY’s readers will come to better understand how economic diversification, digital transformation, and new sustainability efforts are marking the way forward and setting new challenges and opportunities for the country.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikha Mayes bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Managing Director of USQBC’s office in Doha, highlighted a successful track record. “We have had a highly productive year, marked by remarkable achievements. I firmly believe that our respective organizations complement each other exceptionally well, particularly in identifying lucrative opportunities and enticing investors and businesses. We eagerly anticipate our forthcoming collaboration and the promising prospects it holds."

Vanessa Rameix, Country Director for The Business Year in Qatar, stressed the media group's commitment to enhancing its partnership with USQBC. "After a successful initial year, we are eager to extend our collaboration and introduce more initiatives to mark the 10th-anniversary edition of The Business Year. Our goal is to showcase the evolving Qatari business landscape to a global audience".

The Business Year: Qatar 2025 will be distributed to a local and international audience through key investment information platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, FactSet, and Dow Jones Factiva. Additionally, print editions will reach over 12,000 readers within Qatar, and the digital version will also be available at thebusinessyear.com.