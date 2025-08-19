Dubai, UAE — The British University in Dubai (BUiD) launched its newly enhanced Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence which builds on the foundation of the previously offered MSc in Informatics. This strategic evolution reflects BUiD’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and alignment with emerging global and national trends in technology.

With AI rapidly reshaping industries and career paths, this new programme equips students with a competitive edge in the evolving job market. It offers hands-on, interdisciplinary training in core areas such as machine learning, data science, intelligent systems, robotics, natural language processing, and AI ethics. Students gain practical knowledge and experience that are in high demand across diverse key sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics, education, and smart cities—all of which are increasingly driven by AI-powered solutions.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor of BUiD, commented on the significance of the launch: "At BUiD, we are committed to aligning our academic offerings with national priorities such as the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. By transforming our MSc in Informatics into a dedicated MSc in AI, we are not only updating our curriculum—we are empowering our students to lead in a world increasingly shaped by intelligent technologies. This programme will prepare graduates not only for today’s workforce but also for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

With the launch of the MSc in Artificial Intelligence, BUiD continues to reinforce its position as a leader in future-focused education. The programme gives graduates the skills they need to succeed in fast-growing industries and supports the UAE’s goals for a more advanced, tech-driven economy. Students can now apply for the upcoming academic year.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is a not-for-profit institution, which was established in 2003 to be the region’s leading research-based university, facilitating excellent education, training and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licenses BUiD to award its own degrees. BUiD achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). BUiD’s qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners (the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Manchester). The UK Universities Alliance collaborates with BUiD within a Concordat agreement that provides a comprehensive framework for the strategic directions and governance of the Alliance.

BUiD offers full and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group, and the National Bank of Dubai (now Emirates NBD). The University is governed by a Council under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sector