Dubai, UAE: The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World company, has announced a strategic partnership with Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, bringing together two organisations united by a shared focus on performance, capability, and precision.

The partnership will see The Brain & Performance Centre collaborate with Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, a Dubai-based automotive leader, to explore joint initiatives that highlight the connection between human performance and progress.

At the core of The Brain & Performance Centre’s clinical offering is hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), delivered through multi-chamber hyperbaric facilities operating under structured, medically governed protocols. HBOT is integrated within a broader performance framework that combines clinically led assessments with cognitive training, physiotherapy, and personalised optimisation strategies designed to support focus, energy, recovery, and long-term performance.

The Centre works with executives, professionals, and athletes through this multidisciplinary model, applying evidence-based approaches within a premium clinical environment. As a DP World company, The Brain & Performance Centre reflects the Group’s wider commitment to innovation, excellence, and human development.

Performance has long been central to Audi’s brand philosophy, shaped by engineering excellence and attention to detail. This partnership places that mindset in a broader context, extending the conversation beyond the vehicle and into human potential.

Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Audi Al Nabooda Automobiles, a brand globally recognised for engineering excellence and performance-led innovation. At The Brain & Performance Centre, we apply the same precision and evidence-based approach to human performance, with clinically led interventions such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the core of our work.”

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said:

“We are pleased to partner with The Brain & Performance Centre, an organisation that shares a strong focus on performance. At Audi, performance sits at the core of everything we do, and this partnership allows us to explore that concept beyond the vehicle through a collaboration grounded in innovation and human potential.”

This partnership reflects a shared belief that performance is intentional, measurable, and continually refined, and marks the beginning of an ongoing strategic collaboration between both organisations.

For more information, visit www.braindubai.com and www.audi-dubai.com