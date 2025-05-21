Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association (PRMIA), through the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the BIBF premises.

The signing took place during the official visit of PRMIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Justin C. McCarthy, who met with the institute’s management team to explore new avenues of collaboration and future initiatives. This renewed agreement reinforces the institutions’ shared commitment to advancing professional development in the field of risk management across Bahrain and the region.

Through this partnership, the BIBF continues to offer training aligned with PRMIA’s globally recognised certifications — the Professional Risk Manager (PRM™), Associate Professional Risk Manager (APRM), and the Operational Risk Management Certificate (ORM). These programmes aim to equip professionals with internationally benchmarked qualifications and practical expertise.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, stated: "We are proud to extend our collaboration with PRMIA, which reflects our shared commitment to excellence in professional education. This MoU strengthens our ability to provide world-class training that supports the region’s risk and financial management sectors."

Mr. McCarthy added: "Our partnership with the BIBF has been instrumental in broadening access to high-quality risk education in the region. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration."

The BIBF continues to be a key regional hub for financial training, having supported professionals in Bahrain and beyond. The renewed MoU also includes enhanced support through the BIBF’s growing e-learning platform, enabling candidates to access virtual classes and flexible learning options.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including: