Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised a signing ceremony to provide scholarships for 40 outstanding students to join the Data Science and Business Analytics bachelor's degree programme. This prestigious programme is awarded by the University of London and academically directed by the renowned London School of Economics (LSE), which is among the top 10 universities in the UK.

The programme contract was signed by students and their respective guardians, in the presence of the BIBF CEO Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Head of the Academic Centre, and Dr. Haifaa Almeer, along with members of the executive management and the Academic Centre team.

From a pool of 300 talented applicants, 40 outstanding students have been carefully selected to join this new and futuristic programme which offers rewarding job opportunities required in the local and global labor market.

On this occasion, the BIBF CEO of the BIBF congratulated the outstanding students, stating: “The programme was introduced last year in response to the growing demand for data analysts, one of the most significant jobs of the future, preparing graduates for a rewarding career in a highly sought-after field.”

In her speech to students and parents, Head of Academic Centre, Dr. Almeer stated, “We are proud of our students who will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Data Science and Business Analytics in Bahrain, especially in light of the use of data science in strategic decision-making.” She added “We wish them success in their new academic journey to achieve excellence and excel in achieving success and raising Bahrain's name high.”

For more information about the programme, please visit the BIBF Academics website: bibf.com/dsba

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Communication Department on:

media@bibf.com

www.bibf.com