Manama:– The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its second annual meeting of the year, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Chairman of the Board.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, headed by the CEO Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, to discuss the agenda items and the institute's executive action plan.

The meeting discussed the notable achievements of the BIBF during the second quarter of the year, including forming nine strategic partnerships with prestigious global and local institutions, delivering over 4,000 training courses in various business fields, and designing more than 300 specialised training programs.

The chairman and members of the board of directors praised the institute's outstanding performance, including achieving defined key performance indicators and launching the BIBF into the metaverse as the first educational institution in Bahrain to enter this virtual world. They also acknowledged the BIBF's undergraduate students for securing the first place in three prestigious national competitions.

The Chairman and Board members stressed the importance of continuing to provide the best training programmes to keep pace with the dynamic needs of the financial sector, and the meeting focused on the importance of selecting training programmes that are compatible with economic developments to provide appropriate training for Bahraini human capital.

The meeting also discussed the institute's future plans and programmes, including introducing leadership succession planning programmes to prepare and qualify the second tier of managerial leaders according to standards of creativity and innovation.

The meeting concluded by praising the BIBF’s strategic direction and initiatives to enhance the structure and growth of the institute and elevating the skills of national workforce to global standards, through introducing various training programmes aimed at empowering Bahrainis to become the employee of choice for high-value-adding companies, in line with the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.

About the BIBF

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region that was established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global character.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment, and training in the following areas:

Banking & Financial Services

Islamic Banking

Executive Development

Accounting & Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership & Management

Supply Chain Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation & Project Management

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

