Manama, Bahrain: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has recently delivered a specialised Insurance Risk Survey Training Programme, at the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Oman. This programme is designed to equip participants with essential skills in risk assessment and strategic decision-making tailored specifically for the insurance sector.

Over five intensive days, participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum that emphasised the analysis of risk inspection reports and their significance in making informed decisions, covering key topics such as property risk evaluation processes, the importance and benefits of risk inspection reports, principles and best practices of risk inspection, distinctions between risk inspection and loss adjustment reports, and practical applications through site visits and report preparation.

A highlight of the programme was a hands-on learning experience, where participants conducted a real-life site visit to apply theoretical concepts in a practical setting, deepening their understanding of the risk inspection process.

The programme was led by Mr. Ali Albanna, a Professional Risk Engineer with over 12 years of experience in insurance, risk management, fire safety, and engineering, offering participants valuable insights into best practices in risk management.

Ms. Manal Mashkoor, Head of the Insurance Centre at the BIBF, said, "This specialised programme reflects the BIBF’s commitment to elevating professional standards in the insurance sector and upskilling its human capital, strengthening the institute’s position as a leader in insurance training in the region."