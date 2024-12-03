Manama, Bahrain – Reaffirming its commitment to innovation and leadership, the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its third regular meeting, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the Institute's Board of Directors. The meeting featured discussions on ambitious visions and strategic plans aimed at advancing specialised education and training in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.

The meeting was attended by the Board members and the BIBF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhamid Al-Shaikh, who reviewed the items on the agenda as well as the Institute's executive action plan. The meeting also included a review of the current and future programmes and initiatives of the BIBF, along with the financial results for the year to date.

During the meeting, the Chairman and Board members affirmed their commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership to strengthen training and development for Bahrain’s national cadres. The Board also praised the BIBF’s outstanding training initiatives, carried out in collaboration with public and private sector entities. The members shared their forward-looking vision for the BIBF as a cornerstone in fostering national skills and keeping pace with changes in the financial sector.

They emphasised the importance of advancing modern instructional techniques and technologies to support an interactive educational environment, encouraging innovation while maintaining the highest academic and professional training standards.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board expressed its commitment to pursuing professional and academic excellence aligned with Bahrain’s national vision, with the BIBF striving to lead in building a knowledge-based society and supporting promising Bahraini talents. The Chairman and Board members underscored that these goals will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and innovation, opening broader horizons for the Kingdom’s youth to become leaders of change and creativity both locally and globally.

-Ends-

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

