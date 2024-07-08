‘I Deserve A Life’ initiative focuses on cancer prevention, as well as accessibility to healthcare for patients across the emirate

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, in partnership with Emirates Cancer Society, is encouraging community members and corporates to contribute to improve the overall wellbeing of the community by dedicating funds towards its ‘I Deserve A Life’ initiative which supports cancer patients across Abu Dhabi.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed outlining the collaboration, with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an targeting AED 1M in funds that will be deployed to the Emirates Cancer Society to deliver integrated, advanced and high-quality healthcare, as well as exploring preventive treatments to cancer patients.

Through its Social Investment Fund, the authority encourages contributors to select projects most aligned to their purpose and values, allowing them to take part in Abu Dhabi’s vision of a cohesive society and inclusive communities.

In 2023 alone, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an allocated AED 28.05M to the health sector across 12 vital projects that support social healthcare services demonstrating the impact the Social Investment Fund has in supporting social priorities that matter to the community members.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions, the authority provides sustainable financing for community–based projects and institutions that address the emirate’s key priorities. Enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector contributes to the overall well-being of community members, creating lasting impact and fostering active communities.

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director said: “Partnering with Emirates Cancer Society to implement this project underlines the impact that can be achieved when growing and empowering the Third Sector to deliver solutions to pressing social priorities. Our activities are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development and drive to amplify the development and engagement of a connected, collaborative community within the UAE capital. Our health initiatives focus on a variety of priorities in the healthcare sector including providing essential treatment as well as carrying. The ‘I Deserve A Life’ project ensures that critical research is carried out and healthcare is delivered to a high standard to cancer patients that offers dignity to those in their most vulnerable times.”

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Salem Balrakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society, expressed his appreciation for this constructive partnership and said: “We feel very proud and grateful for the partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an for the project, 'I Deserve Life'. This initiative is more than just an initiative; it represents a pivotal step towards supporting cancer patients in Abu Dhabi and providing them with necessary health care. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to providing critical financial support for the development of preventive treatments and advanced medical research, therefore increasing the chances of recovery and improving the quality of life of patients. We are committed to continuing to work together to achieve the goals of this initiative, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of many.”

“At the Emirates Cancer Society, we are conscious of the challenges that cancer patients and their families go through, and we work hard to provide them with support and care. Through the ‘I Deserve to Live’ initiative, we look forward to mobilising support from various segments of the society and organisations to boost our efforts in combating cancer and providing comprehensive health care. We hope that together we will be able to build a healthier and more collaborative society,” His Excellency added.

Operating under the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an supports projects in education, health, environment, and social sectors. Through collaborations with the Third Sector, government, and private entities, the authority helps amplify a culture of social participation and instil a sense of responsibility and compassion amongst individuals in Abu Dhabi community, while aiming to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key destination in which to live and work.

