Dubai, UAE – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), CapitaLand Investment’s wholly owned subsidiary, has today announced the opening of its latest property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA): the highly-anticipated Somerset Downtown Al Khobar. Serving as the newest addition to Ascott’s burgeoning Middle East, Africa and Turkey portfolio, the property marks the group’s 12th operational property across the region and sets the pace for an exhilarating start to property openings across the region.

Located in the heart of Al Khobar, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar offers guests comfort and exclusive living in the city’s prime entertainment and business district, the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Road. The property is part of a dynamic neighbourhood that is home to a melting pot of diversified experiences, with an ever-growing business sector and an array of entertainment options that include shopping malls, beaches, gardens, museums, water sports and culinary treats, all within close proximity for guests to explore. The city of Al Khobar is accessible via the King Fahd International Airport, King Abdul Aziz Port, and the Bahrain-Khobar causeway.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of Ascott’s largest growing markets in the Middle East, and the opening of Somerset Downtown Al Khobar is the latest milestone in our unparalleled expansion plans for the region. We are thrilled and look forward to welcoming guests to Somerset Downtown Al Khobar to experience its world-class amenities and inspiring living spaces, coupled with Ascott’s award-wining hospitality for the perfect home-away-from-home retreat. Whether planning a long stay or a little getaway, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar is the perfect choice for travellers who enjoy balanced living.”

Somerset Downtown Al Khobar is a stylish 16-storey, 139-key property offering exclusive one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments that imbue comfort and inspiring living spaces with an earthy colour palette and contemporarily furnished spaces. Each apartment is adorned with breath-taking views of the city thanks to its floor to ceiling windows, and has been carefully designed to be cohesive and relevant to the needs of guests. The rooms combine a touch of progressive and inspiring design that focuses on creating a balanced environment and a living space that effortlessly integrates work and personal life.

Guests can step into a world of exclusivity with comprehensive amenities at Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, featuring luxury indulgences that include a swimming pool ideal for a refreshing dip to start off a new day, a fully equipped to international standards in-house gymnasium, and an exciting children’s play area for leisure. State-of-the-art aesthetically designed meeting rooms are available, providing the perfect space for business meetings. Delicious bites are served at the in-house restaurant that offers flavourful global culinary experiences with a touch of local hospitality.

Mr. Tariq Almutlaq, Chairman of Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co. (AREIC), the developer of Somerset Downtown Al Khobar also added, “AREIC is delighted to partner with Ascott on its journey in Saudi Arabia, offering the residents and visitors of Al Khobar an experience of world-class serviced living with exclusive amenities. In collaboration with AREIC, Ascott’s growing portfolio in the kingdom contributes to its robust development, which is an essential part of the Saudi Vision 2030 led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohamad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. Ascott is an internationally awarded upscale brand, and we look forward to a formidable partnership developing and providing more exclusive serviced hotel developments across Saudi Arabia in the near future."

To celebrate the opening of the new property, members of Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), can avail up to 60% off bookings and earn triple ASR points with each stay at discoverasr.com/offers. Guests can sign up for a complimentary ASR membership here.

The Ascott Limited is the industry-leading hospitality brand that defines the Apart’hotel concept, offering the flexibility and practicality of a serviced residence with an infusion of locally influenced hospitality.