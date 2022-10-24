UAE – CapitaLand Investment’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has received top honours as the ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2022. Six Ascott properties were also recognised in the region as the ‘Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kenya, Türkiye and India.

Voted by tourism professionals, as well as business and leisure travellers worldwide, winners of the annual World Travel Awards are globally recognised as hallmarks of industry excellence. The prestigious recognition this year marks Ascott’s sixth consecutive attainment as Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand.

In addition to the regional and country category awards, six Ascott properties have achieved the highest recognition for their exemplary performance and excellent hospitality services.

Cementing its position as the leading serviced apartment in the UAE, the iconic Ascott Park Place Dubai was named ‘UAE’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’; marking the stylish property’s fifth win within the award platform. Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh attained the award for ‘Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ for the third consecutive year, while Citadines Culture Village Dubai stole the spotlight as ‘Dubai’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ within a year of its opening, showcasing an impressive win for the brand.

In Türkiye, Ascott has also received a stellar honour, earmarking the 4th consecutive win by Somerset Maslak Istanbul as ‘Türkiye’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’. The property is home to business and leisure guests from around the world, offering them the perfect recluse for a balanced lifestyle.

The brand’s colossal win was bagged by Ascott’s first property in Kenya, launched in March this year - ‘Somerset Westview Nairobi’, that attained the regional title as ‘Africa’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’. The property which is located within a prestigious neighbourhood, hosts the city’s most comprehensive lifestyle and business facilities, including a residents’ lounge, rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting & conference room, children’s playroom and Nairobi’s newest address for great Jazz vibes and scrumptious bites - ‘La Mascotte’, a contemporary brasserie restaurant.

Ascott has parallelly won two notable titles – ‘India's Leading Serviced Apartments 2022’ by Somerset Greenways Chennai for the 4th consecutive year, and ‘India's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2022’ by Somerset Serviced Residence.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Ascott’s Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India, Mr. Vincent Miccolis, said: “We are thrilled to have once again achieved some of the most coveted accolades at the annual World Travel Awards. Our extended Ascott teams have displayed outstanding passion, hard work and commitment in rendering exceptional guest experiences across our regional properties. As we continue to expand Ascott’s footprint regionally and globally, we look forward to offering our guests a memorable stay through exemplary hospitality experiences whenever they stay with us.”

Building on its successful performance at this year’s awards, and aligning with its global and regional expansion targets, Ascott has opened 20 additional properties with more than 4,500 units in H1 2022, a 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in units. In addition, the brand has recently completed its acquisition of Oakwood Worldwide (Oakwood) in July 2022, expanding its portfolio by about 15,000 units, to over 153,000 units across over 900 properties. In the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT), Ascott also launched six properties under its iconic Citadines and Somerset brands between Q1 and Q2. These include the stylish Somerset Downtown Al Khobar and the luxurious Citadines Abha in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat, Oman’s first Citadines property; Somerset City Centre Atyrau, the newest premium address in the country of Kazakhstan; Ascott’s first venture into Kenya - Somerset Westview Nairobi; and the much-anticipated re-opening of Somerset West Bay Doha in Qatar.

The brand’s loyalty programme app ‘Discover ASR’ allows guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests, enjoying membership benefits, sharing feedback, earning points on sustainability choices through the Go Green initiative, redeeming ASR points, purchasing vouchers and much more.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans over 200 cities across over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott has more than 89,000 operating units and about 64,000 units under development, making a total of more than 153,000 units in over 900 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Oakwood, Quest, Citadines, lyf, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Fox, Yello, and POP!.

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2022, CLI had about S$125 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$86 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 20 private vehicles across Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

Visit http://www.capitalandinvest.com for more information

